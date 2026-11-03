Russia Hopes To Hold Next 3+3 Regional Meeting In Near Future

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Russia hopes that another meeting under the 3+3 regional consultative format, bringing together Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Iran and Türkiye, will take place in the near future.

According to Russian media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the remarks during a high-level plenary session of the Fourth Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"The participants of this platform have agreed to advance the unifying agenda. We hope that another meeting in this format will be held in the near future," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister previously stated that Moscow considers it appropriate to hold the next meeting of foreign ministers within the 3+3 format in Azerbaijan, followed by a subsequent meeting in Armenia.

The 3+3 regional consultative platform was established to promote dialogue and cooperation among the three South Caucasus countries and their three neighbouring regional powers.

The initiative focuses on regional security, economic cooperation, transport connectivity and the development of diplomatic engagement.

Although Georgia is included in the proposed format, Tbilisi has not participated in its meetings.