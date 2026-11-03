Russia Hits Google, Telegram With USD226,000 Fines Over Banned Content
(MENAFN) A Russian court fined Google and the messaging platform Telegram a combined 18.4 million rubles (some $226,000) on Tuesday for failing to take down banned content.
The Tagansky District Court in Moscow handed down the rulings in separate administrative cases against the two technology giants.
Telegram bore the heavier penalty: 14.6 million rubles ($179,000) across three violations for leaving prohibited materials online. Google was fined 3.8 million rubles ($47,000).
The court penalized Telegram for not removing content tied to recruitment for a terrorist organization banned in Russia, as well as a book that authorities have classified as extremist material.
Google was punished for failing to delete information deemed to discredit the Russian Armed Forces and state institutions.
The latest fines add to a pattern of Russian courts repeatedly penalizing foreign internet platforms, Google and Telegram among them, for failing to purge prohibited content and meet local regulatory obligations.
The Tagansky District Court in Moscow handed down the rulings in separate administrative cases against the two technology giants.
Telegram bore the heavier penalty: 14.6 million rubles ($179,000) across three violations for leaving prohibited materials online. Google was fined 3.8 million rubles ($47,000).
The court penalized Telegram for not removing content tied to recruitment for a terrorist organization banned in Russia, as well as a book that authorities have classified as extremist material.
Google was punished for failing to delete information deemed to discredit the Russian Armed Forces and state institutions.
The latest fines add to a pattern of Russian courts repeatedly penalizing foreign internet platforms, Google and Telegram among them, for failing to purge prohibited content and meet local regulatory obligations.
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