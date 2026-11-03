Virginia Iglesias is a research scientist, Director of Earth Lab, and Integration Lead for the NSF ASCEND Engine. Her work focuses on understanding how climate change, land use, and development shape wildfire risk and translating scientific research into actionable strategies to help communities become more resilient.

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