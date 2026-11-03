AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 To Kick Off In December 2027

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

RIYADH, Nov 3 (NNN-SPA) -- The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has moved the next Asian Cup to the period of Dec 23, 2027, to Jan 21, 2028, after consulting the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the tournament's Local Organising Committee, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi Arabia will host the tournament, which was originally scheduled for January 7 to February 5, 2027.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the AFC said it had made the decision after extensive discussions about recent developments and their implications for logistics. The parties agreed that the new dates would provide the best conditions for staging the tournament and delivering an exceptional experience for teams, fans and everyone involved.

The AFC praised the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Local Organising Committee for their commitment and readiness to stage a world-class tournament. It said it was confident the preparations would deliver an event that reflects the Asian Cup's standing and meets the expectations of fans across the continent.

The AFC said it would continue to work closely with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, the Local Organising Committee, participating member associations and other partners to ensure a smooth transition to the new dates.

“Saudi Arabia is fully ready to host the Asian Cup,” Chairman of the Local Organising Committee Yasser AlMisehal told SPA in an exclusive interview.

“We had completed our preparations to welcome teams and fans from across Asia in January in line with the approved plans. We'll keep up that momentum as we work towards the new start date in December 2027.”

“The tournament will move to the new dates, and our preparations will continue as planned,” he added.

“We're working closely with the AFC and all our partners to make sure the tournament runs smoothly and meets the high standards expected of Saudi Arabia and the Asian Cup.”

--NNN-SPA