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Tech Giants Apple, Netflix, And Openai Pay Digital VAT In Azerbaijan


Date: 2026-11-03 07:01:59

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Major global tech firms, including Apple, Netflix, OpenAI, and TikTok, are contributing Value Added Tax (VAT) to Azerbaijan's state budget, according to the State Tax Service (STS). In response to an inquiry from Trend, the agency reported that 24 non-resident digital service providers have registered for VAT through its electronic registration portal to date.

The STS noted that measures aimed at the taxation of the digital economy and the improvement of tax administration in this sector are being consistently pursued.

The STS remarked that efforts will continue to focus on incorporating international digital service providers into the electronic registration system, promoting voluntary compliance with tax obligations, and enhancing transparency.

According to the State Tax Service, 7 non-resident digital service providers were registered for VAT purposes through the electronic registration portal during 2025. In the same year, VAT amounting to 15.5 million manat ($9.1 million) was assessed on non-residents. At the same time, taxes totaling 250,500 manat ($147,400) were assessed through desk audits on social networks and foreign digital platforms in 2025. Furthermore, as a result of monitoring in the field of taxation of the digital economy and the reconciliation of relevant data, dozens of new taxpayers have been brought into the tax registration system.

The list of non-residents providing digital services who have registered electronically in Azerbaijan:

No Company Country Date of registration
1 Apple Distribution International Limited Ireland 01.12.2024
2 Adobe Systems Software Ireland Limited Ireland 01.03.2025
3 Sony Interactive Entertainment Network Europe Limited UK 01.04.2025
4 Elsevier BV Netherlands 01.07.2025
5 Hyperconnect LLC South Korea 01.07.2025
6 Tinder LLC U.S. 01.07.2025
7 PPG DIGITAL SP. Z O.O. Poland 01.10.2025
8 Epic Games Commerce GmbH Switzerland 01.03.2026
9 Contabo GmbH Germany 01.03.2026
10 Chess LLC U.S. 01.05.2026
11 Xsolla (USA), Inc. U.S. 01.07.2026
12 Formula One Digital Media Limited UK 01.08.2026
13 Valve Corporation U.S. 01.09.2026
14 Cleverbridge GmbH Germany 01.09.2026
15 Aghanim Inc U.S. 01.09.2026
16 Netflix International B.V. Netherlands 01.09.2026
17 ANTHROPIC, PBC U.S. 01.09.2026
18 EBAY MARKETPLACES GMBH Switzerland 01.09.2026
19 Zoho Corporation B.V. Netherlands 01.09.2026
20 Zoom Communications, Inc. U.S. 01.09.2026
21 OpenAI OpCo, LLC U.S. 01.09.2026
22 Spotify AB Sweden 01.10.2026
23 TikTok Pte. Ltd. Singapore 01.10.2026
24 Appcharge Ltd. Israel 01.11.2026

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Trend News Agency

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