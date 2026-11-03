Tech Giants Apple, Netflix, And Openai Pay Digital VAT In Azerbaijan
|No
|Company
|Country
|Date of registration
|1
|Apple Distribution International Limited
|Ireland
|01.12.2024
|2
|Adobe Systems Software Ireland Limited
|Ireland
|01.03.2025
|3
|Sony Interactive Entertainment Network Europe Limited
|UK
|01.04.2025
|4
|Elsevier BV
|Netherlands
|01.07.2025
|5
|Hyperconnect LLC
|South Korea
|01.07.2025
|6
|Tinder LLC
|U.S.
|01.07.2025
|7
|PPG DIGITAL SP. Z O.O.
|Poland
|01.10.2025
|8
|Epic Games Commerce GmbH
|Switzerland
|01.03.2026
|9
|Contabo GmbH
|Germany
|01.03.2026
|10
|Chess LLC
|U.S.
|01.05.2026
|11
|Xsolla (USA), Inc.
|U.S.
|01.07.2026
|12
|Formula One Digital Media Limited
|UK
|01.08.2026
|13
|Valve Corporation
|U.S.
|01.09.2026
|14
|Cleverbridge GmbH
|Germany
|01.09.2026
|15
|Aghanim Inc
|U.S.
|01.09.2026
|16
|Netflix International B.V.
|Netherlands
|01.09.2026
|17
|ANTHROPIC, PBC
|U.S.
|01.09.2026
|18
|EBAY MARKETPLACES GMBH
|Switzerland
|01.09.2026
|19
|Zoho Corporation B.V.
|Netherlands
|01.09.2026
|20
|Zoom Communications, Inc.
|U.S.
|01.09.2026
|21
|OpenAI OpCo, LLC
|U.S.
|01.09.2026
|22
|Spotify AB
|Sweden
|01.10.2026
|23
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|Singapore
|01.10.2026
|24
|Appcharge Ltd.
|Israel
|01.11.2026
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