Cruise America And Camperdays Support Route 66 Spanish Runner Raising Awareness And Funds For ALS Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership supports Catalan runner Enric Casacuberta's five-month, 2,448-mile journey along Route 66, raising international awareness and funds for ALS research while celebrating the Mother Road's Centennial.

Mesa, Arizona, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cruise America, a Founding Sponsor of the Route 66 Centennial, and CamperDays, an international RV rental booking platform, are partnering to support“Running for ALS,” an Official Route 66 Centennial Project featuring Catalan runner Enric Casacuberta, who is running the full length of Route 66 over five months to raise awareness and funds for ALS research and support.

As part of its support for the project, Cruise America is providing Enric with a substantially discounted RV rental for the duration of his journey, giving him a home on the road as he travels the historic 2,448-mile route from Chicago, Illinois, to Santa Monica, California.

The partnership brings together Cruise America's longstanding commitment to the Route 66 Centennial with CamperDays' international reach. Based in Germany, CamperDays connects European travelers with RV rental companies, including those offering motorhome vacations throughout the United States and Canada. Its involvement helps bring Enric's journey and the Centennial celebration to a broader international audience.

“We are so excited to be partnering with our longtime partner CamperDays to support Enric on his run and raise awareness for ALS. It's a powerful story, and we were pleased he chose Cruise America through CamperDays to run across the USA,” said Randall Smalley II, Executive Global Marketing Business Development at Cruise America.

Enric, who is from Catalonia, Spain, lost a dear friend to ALS and is undertaking the journey to raise awareness and funds for ALS organizations in both Catalonia and the United States. He began his run on August 31, 2026, and will travel through all eight Route 66 states, connecting with the communities, businesses and people along the Mother Road.

Having traveled Route 66 three times previously, Enric considers it one of his favorite places on Earth. Through Running for ALS, he hopes to experience the road in a new way while sharing its stories and highlighting the people and communities that continue to preserve and shape its legacy.

For Cruise America, supporting Enric's effort is also an opportunity to celebrate the Centennial and the international connections that Route 66 continues to inspire.

“We're passionate about Route 66, and supporting Enric's journey allows us to stand behind a cause that touches so many families while celebrating the Mother Road during its Centennial year,” said Smalley.“With Enric's roots in Spain, bringing in CamperDays as a European partner was a natural fit. CamperDays helps European travelers plan RV vacations across the United States and Canada, and together we can share Enric's story and the spirit of Route 66 with an even wider international audience.”

CamperDays shares that enthusiasm for the road and the opportunity to connect travelers with meaningful experiences. The company sees Enric's journey as an example of how travel can bring people together around a common purpose while introducing international audiences to one of America's most iconic highways.

“We are incredibly proud to support Enric as he takes on the iconic Route 66 in support of ALS awareness and research,” said Tim Weber, Head of Partnerships at CamperDays.“His determination is a powerful reminder that travel is about more than reaching a destination - it's about purpose, perseverance, and the connections we make along the way. Through our partnership with Cruise America, we're honored to help bring this journey to life while inspiring more European travelers to discover the freedom, adventure, and unforgettable experiences of exploring America's most legendary highway by RV.”

Beyond its fundraising mission, Running for ALS is also helping bring international attention to Route 66 communities, attractions and businesses. The project supports the broader goals of the Route 66 Centennial by highlighting the cultural heritage, preservation efforts and economic opportunities that make the Mother Road unique.

Donations supporting ALS research and organizations in Catalonia and the United States are encouraged through the Running for ALS fundraising campaign. To contribute, visit the Running for ALS GoFundMe pag.

The Route 66 Centennial celebrates 100 years of the Mother Road and its enduring impact on American culture, tourism, business and communities. Through projects such as Running for ALS, the Centennial is bringing together people and organizations from across the country and around the world to celebrate the highway while supporting the communities and causes connected to it.

For more information about Running for ALS, to follow Enric's journey, or to contribute, visit runroute66forals.or.

About Cruise America

Cruise America is an RV rental company offering motorhomes and travel trailers for travelers exploring the United States and Canada. Its rental fleet includes multiple motorhome sizes and travel trailers, providing options for family vacations, couples' trips, solo adventures and first-time RV experiences. For more information, visit .

About CamperDays

CamperDays is an international online booking platform specializing in RV, motorhome and campervan rentals. Based in Cologne, Germany, CamperDays connects travelers with rental companies in destinations around the world, including the United States and Canada, rather than operating its own fleet. For more information, visit .

About Running for ALS

Running for ALS is a 2,448-mile charity walk-run along the full length of Route 66, from Chicago to Los Angeles, by Catalan runner Enric Casacuberta to fund ALS research during the Route 66 Centennial. Organized by the nonprofit Associació Ruta66xELA. Learn more at runroute66forals.org.

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Run For ALS

CONTACT: Randall Smalley... Cruise America & Cruise Canada RV Rental & Sales 11 West Hampton Avenue Mesa, AZ 85210