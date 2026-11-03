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ANI Pharmaceuticals To Present At Upcoming November Investor Conferences


Date: 2026-11-03 07:01:50

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) (ANI or the Company) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, along with members of the Company's executive leadership team, will participate in presentations and fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
Date Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time 1:30 p.m. ET
Webcast Click here
Event 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
Date Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Time 9:30 a.m. GMT
Webcast Click here


The live and archived webcasts will also be accessible from the Company's website at , in the Investors section under Events and Presentations.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of“Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit

Investor Relations:
Irina Koffler, Vice President, Investor Relations
T: 917-734-7387
E:...

Media Relations:
Argot Partners
T: 212-600-1494
E:...

SOURCE: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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