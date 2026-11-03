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Kura Oncology To Report Third Quarter Financial Results On November 10


Date: 2026-11-03 07:01:50

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will report its third quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Kura's management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

The live webcast and archived replay of the event will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investors tab on the Company's website at .

About Kura Oncology
 Kura Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. Kura's pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura developed and is commercializing KOMZIFTI® (ziftomenib), the FDA-approved once-daily, oral menin inhibitor for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia, and continues to pioneer advancements in menin inhibition and farnesyl transferase inhibition. For additional information, please visit the Kura website at and follow us X and LinkedIn.

Kura Contact

Investors and Media:
Greg Mann
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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