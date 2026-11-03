Fury Intersects 3.88 G/T Gold Over 17.8 Metres, Including 18.78 G/T Au Over 3.30 M, At Three Bluffs, Returning Wide Mineralized Intervals In All Five Holes
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Core Length (m)
|True Width (m)
|Au (g/t)
| 26TB158
|214.00
|215.00
|1.00
|0.82
|0.65
|220.00
|241.60
|21.60
|17.82
|3.88
|Incl.
|233.00
|237.00
|4.00
|3.30
|18.78
|256.00
|257.00
|1.00
|0.83
|0.41
|265.00
|311.00
|46.00
|38.97
|0.39
| 26TB160
|225.00
|231.00
|6.00
|3.35
|1.13
|248.00
|303.00
|55.00
|31.45
|0.92
|Incl.
|301.00
|303.00
|2.00
|1.18
|12.35
|333.00
|380.00
|47.00
|28.83
|0.99
|Incl.
|341.00
|347.00
|6.00
|3.65
|2.17
|and incl.
|354.00
|357.00
|3.00
|1.85
|3.50
| 26TB161
|230.00
|408.00
|178.00
|98.60
|0.77
|Incl.
|401.00
|402.00
|1.00
|0.56
|65.60
| 26TB162
|226.00
|258.00
|32.00
|17.36
|0.67
|272.00
|310.00
|38.00
|20.98
|0.45
| 26TB163
|309.00
|385.00
|76.00
|36.58
|0.72
|Incl.
|313.00
|320.00
|7.00
|3.31
|2.65
True widths are calculated using an interpreted mineralized domain of dip 80–89° as indicated for each hole. Reported intervals are length-weighted average gold grades. Composites require a minimum grade×thickness of 0.25 g/t·m, a minimum grade of 0.25 g/t gold and a maximum of 6 m of consecutive internal dilution; sub-intervals require a minimum grade×thickness of 5 g/t·m, a minimum grade of 2.00 g/t gold and a maximum of 2.5 m of consecutive internal dilution.
Figure 1: Committee Bay, 2026 Exploration Program Location
Figure 2: Three Bluffs – Longitudinal Section
Figure 3: Three Bluffs – Drill Hole 26TB158 Cross Section
Figure 4: Three Bluffs – Drill Hole 26TB160 Cross Section
Three Bluffs Deposit
The high-grade Three Bluffs Gold deposit is located centrally within the Committee Bay project and is estimated to contain 524,000 oz of gold in 2.1 million tonnes (Mt) at 7.85 g/t gold in the indicated mineral resource category and 720,000 oz in 2.9 Mt of gold at 7.64 g/t gold in the inferred mineral resource category (see Committee Bay NI 43-101 report“Technical Report on the Committee Bay Project, Nunavut Territory, Canada” dated September 11, 2023 ).
Valérie Doyon, P.Geo, VP of Geology at Fury, is a“qualified person” within the meaning of Canadian mineral projects disclosure standards instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this press release.
Committee Bay Drilling QA/QC Disclosure
Intercepts at Three Bluffs were calculated using a minimum of a 2.0 g/t gold cut off at the beginning and end of the intercept and allowing for no more than 2.5 consecutive metres of less than 2.0 g/t gold. Minimum length of the composite allowed was one metre.
2026 Core (Diamond) Drilling
Analytical samples were taken by sawing NQ diameter core into equal halves on site and sent one of the halves to ALS Lab in Yellowknife, NWT for preparation and then to ALS Lab in Vancouver, BC for analysis. All samples are assayed using 50g nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA26) and multi-element four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). QA/QC programs using internal standard samples, field and lab duplicates and blanks indicate good accuracy and precision in a large majority of standards assayed.
About Fury Gold Mines Limited
Fury Gold Mines Limited is a well-financed Canadian-focused exploration company advancing the Eau Claire gold project towards development, which holds a 5.8% equity position in Contango Silver and Gold Inc. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and advancing exploration assets, Fury intends to grow its gold portfolio through rigorous project evaluation and exploration excellence. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit
For further information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, please contact:
Margaux Villalpando, Investor Relations
Tel: (844) 601-0841
Email:...
Website:
Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Cautionary Language
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which statements relate to the future exploration operations of the Company and may include other statements that are not historical facts. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this news release include information relating to the Company's ongoing 2026 exploration program at the Committee Bay project and to the preparation, timing and anticipated content of an updated mineral resource estimate for the Three Bluffs deposit.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements were reasonable at the time such statements were made, there can be no certainty that such assumptions and expectations will prove to be materially correct. Mineral exploration is a high-risk enterprise.
Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at and the Company's Annual Report available at Readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking information, which is inherently uncertain.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
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