Axogen, Inc. To Participate In Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for the restoration of peripheral nerve function, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity 20 th Annual MedTech, Diagnostics, Digital Health & Services Forum

Participation: Fireside Chat and 1x1 investor meetings

Date/Time: Fireside Chat Wednesday, November 11, 2026, 10:00 AM ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Participation: Fireside Chat and 1x1 investor meetings

Date/Time: Fireside Chat Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 8:30 AM ET

Piper Sandler 38 th Annual Healthcare Conference

Participation: Presentation and 1x1 investor meetings

Date/Time: Presentation Wednesday, December 2, 2026, 8:00 AM ET

Webcast events can be accessed live through the Investors page at . For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, the replay will be archived for 90 days and available on the Investors page at .

About Axogen

Axogen (Nasdaq: AXGN) is focused on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve repair. With a mission to make nerve repair the expected standard of care, Axogen advances the field through research, education, and collaboration with surgeons and healthcare providers across a global network.

Axogen's product portfolio includes Avance® (acellular nerve allograft-arwx), Avance® Nerve Graft, Axoguard Nerve Connector®, Axoguard Nerve Protector®, Axoguard HA+ Nerve ProtectorTM, Axoguard Nerve Cap®, Avive+ Soft Tissue MatrixTM, and NerveTape®.

Contact:

Axogen, Inc.

...