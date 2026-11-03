ZENOTTIC Unveils New Global Brand Direction With“A Pair For Every You”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HongKong, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As eyewear moves across work, travel, weekends, outdoor activities, and personal style, consumers increasingly need different pairs for different moments. ZENOTTICis built around making those choices easier, more flexible, and more relevant to everyday life.

“A Pair for Every You” Defines ZENOTTIC's New Brand Direction

At the center of the refresh is the belief that one person can have many different eyewear needs.

The glasses that work for a workday may not be the pair someone reaches for on vacation. A subtle frame may suit one outfit, while a more expressive shape or color may feel right for another. Sunglasses, prescription eyewear, and everyday optical frames can each play a different role.

ZENOTTIC describes this idea as“ Different pairs for different looks, needs and moments.” The idea is to build a modern eyewear wardrobe where different pairs can serve different styles, routines, and everyday needs.

That thinking also shapes ZENOTTIC's approach to Curated Newness. Rather than treating new products as an endless stream, the brand connects trend insight, product development, structured selection, and real consumer feedback. As the brand puts it,“Newness is a system, not a feed.”









Style, Life and Feature Make Eyewear Easier to Choose

A key part of the new direction is a simpler way to organize eyewear choices around three ideas: Style, Life, and Feature.



Style focuses on how a pair looks, including silhouette, color, and the way it works with personal styling.

Life considers where the eyewear belongs, such as commuting, travel, weekends, or other everyday situations. Feature explains why a product works for a particular need, including relevant lens, material, and construction details.

Together, these three entry points are designed to make a broad eyewear selection easier to understand. Instead of asking consumers to sort through products without context, the system connects each pair to a clearer reason for choosing it.

For shoppers, the approach is intended to reduce the guesswork that can come with browsing a large eyewear selection. Someone looking for a workday frame, a travel-ready pair, or a style update can begin with the part of the decision that matters most to them, then narrow the options from there.

This also gives ZENOTTIC a framework for presenting new collections more consistently. Style can introduce the visual point of view, Life can show how a pair fits into daily routines, and Feature can provide the practical information needed to make a more informed choice.









Modern Style, Accessible Value, Built for Real Life

The new brand direction also sharpens ZENOTTIC's value proposition around“ Accessible Price. Elevated Experience.”

For ZENOTTIC, accessibility is not positioned as a race to the lowest price. It is about making modern eyewear easier to explore while keeping product choices grounded in design, wearability, function, and practical value.

The brand's updated framework brings together five ideas: Choice With Purpose, Accessible Style, Reliable Performance, Eyewear Expertise, and Easy Wardrobe Building. Together, they support a shopping experience where consumers can explore different looks and needs without losing sight of the practical details that matter in everyday wear.

That approach also supports the idea of eyewear as a wardrobe rather than a single fixed choice. A consumer may want one understated frame for work, another pair for weekends, and sunglasses for outdoor us. ZENOTTIC's positioning is designed to make that kind of variety feel more approachable while keeping the focus on practical product information and everyday wearability.

Visually, the refresh moves ZENOTTIC toward a more consistent Global Modern identity. The brand book defines that personality through five qualities: Modern, Editorial, Effortless, Intelligent, and Accessible. Real products, natural people, clean layouts, and recognizable everyday settings are intended to remain central to the way the brand presents itself.

The result is a brand direction designed to feel current, wearable, and grounded in everyday life, while keeping product substance in focus.

The Next Pair Starts Here

With“A Pair for Every You,” ZENOTTIC is giving its global brand a clearer point of view: eyewear can change with the person wearing it.

As consumers move between different styles, routines, and needs, the brand wants discovering the next pair to feel more natural and more purposeful.

The Next Pair Starts Here.

A Pair for Every You.

CONTACT: Carson Chen...