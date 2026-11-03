North Sky Metals Completes Maiden Drill Program At The Natlan Project, British Columbia Assays Pending

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Sky Metals Corp. (TSXV:NSKY) (" North Sky " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the completion of its 2026 diamond drill program at the Natlan Project (" Natlan " or the " Project "), located approximately 24 km northeast of New Hazelton in west-central British Columbia (Figure 1). The Company completed 12 diamond drill holes totalling 4,372 metres to test two targets: the Ace porphyry copper-molybdenum target with associated gold and silver, which had not been previously drill tested, and the West gold target. The 2026 program marks an important step for North Sky as Natlan advances from surface exploration to drilling. Three years of systematic mapping, sampling and geophysics have established three drill-ready targets across the 100 km2 property. The first two targets have now been tested, and the third, the East copper-molybdenum-gold-silver porphyry target, is fully permitted for its first drill test planned in 2027. Highlights

Drilling program completed: 12 diamond drill holes totalling 4,372 metres were completed using a single helicopter-supported core rig;

First-ever drilling at Ace: six holes totalling 2,507 metres tested the approximately 1.75 km by 0.9 km copper-molybdenum soil geochemical anomaly. The anomaly at Ace has associated silver and gold values, coincident induced polarization (“ IP”) chargeability highs, a ring-shaped magnetic high and mapped potassic and phyllic alteration;

Drilling at West: six holes totalling 1,865 metres followed up on limited historical drilling and tested approximately 350 metres of the approximately 900-metre-long by 550-metre-wide gold-arsenic soil anomaly with coincident chargeability and resistivity anomalies;

East target ready for drilling: the undrilled East target is an approximately 2.5 km long copper-molybdenum-gold-silver trend with an associated tungsten geochemical anomaly along the eastern margin of the Natlan stock, plus coincident IP chargeability and resistivity anomalies. The East target is permitted for a first drill test planned for summer 2027;

Drill core samples at the laboratory: 2,286 half-core samples and 384 samples for quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) have been delivered to ALS for gold fire assay and multi-element analysis; and Fully permitted for further exploration: multi-year area-based (MYAB) permits cover follow-up drilling at Natlan to March 2031 and at Ace to March 2030.

"Completion of drilling at Natlan is a milestone for North Sky following three years of mapping, sampling and geophysics that went into development of the drill targets at Ace and West," said Scott Ansell, President and CEO of North Sky. "With multi-year exploration permits in place across the Project, we can move directly from results to follow-up drilling, and planning for 2027 is already underway." “The assay results will help us assess the mineralization encountered and prioritize opportunities for follow-up drilling. While assays are pending, we are integrating geological logging and geophysical data into 3D models of both targets, to provide a basis for a focused 2027 drill program,” commented Arron Albano, Exploration Manager of North Sky.





Figure 1. Location of the Natlan Project, west-central British Columbia. 2026 Drill Program Drilling was carried out by Driftwood Diamond Drilling and started at the lower-elevation West target before moving to the higher-elevation Ace target (Figures 2 and 4). North Sky developed the program based on the 2024 airborne magnetic survey and approximately 24 line-km of IP surveying completed in 2023 and 2025, together with soil and rock geochemistry and geological mapping. Drill hole details are provided in Table 1. Table 1. 2026 Natlan diamond drill hole details (UTM NAD83 Zone 9N)

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elev. (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) NAT26DD001 West 603854 6142741 978 290 -50 304 NAT26DD002 West 603919 6142828 999 290 -50 324 NAT26DD003 West 603919 6142828 999 290 -65 335 NAT26DD004 West 603636 6142866 923 110 -50 373 NAT26DD005 West 603926 6142994 975 290 -50 307 NAT26DD006 West 603779 6142645 972 290 -50 222 NAT26DD007 Ace 606728 6139086 1690 295 -60 507 NAT26DD008 Ace 607160 6139027 1517 295 -60 452 NAT26DD009 Ace 607284 6139285 1373 295 -60 396 NAT26DD010 Ace 606925 6139226 1557 295 -75 402 NAT26DD011 Ace 606940 6139002 1637 295 -65 408 NAT26DD012 Ace 606728 6139086 1690 290 -85 342 Total 12 holes 4,372











Figure 2. Natlan Project (A) copper and (B) molybdenum soil geochemistry, with target areas and 2026 drilling.

Ace Target

The Ace target is a calc-alkaline porphyry copper-molybdenum target with associated gold and silver, defined by a prominent gossan over a northeast-trending swarm of Bulkley-age granitic dykes and a related granitic plug, with mapped potassic and phyllic alteration, chalcopyrite and molybdenite mineralization in a quartz stockwork, and an approximately 1.75 km by 0.9 km copper-molybdenum soil anomaly. High-grade grab samples of mineralized quartz veins and altered rocks have returned up to 2.12% copper and 0.83% molybdenum, and polymetallic veins cutting the intrusive rocks have returned up to 13.3 g/t gold and 1,800 g/t silver. Strong IP chargeability highs coincide with the stockwork and alteration zones, and airborne magnetics show a ring-shaped magnetic high over the dykes flanked by magnetic lows that follow the mapped alteration. Six holes were drilled from five pads across an area of approximately 550 m by 300 m, mostly oriented to the northwest across the dyke swarm, including two holes from a single pad to test the target at depth (Figure 3).









Figure 3. Ace target plan map showing 2026 drill holes, with copper and molybdenum soil contours, copper-in-rock samples, IP chargeability greater than 30 mV/V and magnetic features.









Figure 4. Natlan Project gold soil geochemistry, with target areas and 2026 drilling.

West Target

The West target is an approximately 900 m long by 550 m wide gold-arsenic soil geochemical anomaly, set within a broader north-northeast-trending arsenic anomaly, in an area largely covered by overburden and mature trees. Historical drilling in 2005 tested the target with two holes from a single pad.

In 2022, four of fourteen grab samples of quartz-arsenopyrite veins and altered feldspar porphyry float collected along an old logging road returned gold grades of 10.7, 5.26, 3.38 and 2.95 g/t, and follow-up sampling of similar quartz-arsenopyrite vein float in 2024 and 2025 returned up to 1.72 g/t gold.

IP surveys conducted by North Sky outlined chargeability highs and resistivity lows over the West target soil anomaly, which are strongest upslope to the east of the 2005 drilling. Airborne magnetics show a north-trending magnetic low that may mark a controlling structure. Six holes from five pads were drilled upslope and along strike from the 2005 pad, testing approximately 350 m of the anomaly (Figure 5).









Figure 5. West target plan map showing 2026 and 2005 drill holes, gold-in-soil and contoured arsenic-in-soil geochemistry.

East Target (Undrilled)

The East target is an approximately 2.5 km long copper-molybdenum-gold-silver trend along the eastern margin of the Natlan stock, where a gossan with phyllic and potassic alteration follows the contact with hornfelsed sedimentary rocks. A 500 m by 750 m core of chalcopyrite-molybdenite-pyrite quartz stockwork lies within a 700 m by 1,500 m copper-molybdenum-gold-silver talus fines anomaly, and high-grade grab samples have returned up to 3.0% copper, 1.25% molybdenum, 21.9 g/t gold and 224 g/t silver. A tungsten geochemical anomaly further sets the East target apart: 33 of approximately 64 rock samples from the target and its southeastern extension contain more than 0.01% W (100 ppm), up to 0.134% W (1,340 ppm), and tungsten in talus fines reaches up to 0.052% W (520 ppm).

The strongest resistivity anomaly and a strong chargeability anomaly over the East target coincide with the best exposed mineralization and the geophysical anomalies are interpreted to extend to more than 300 m depth, while a strong magnetic low flanks the eastern margin of the stock, where the contact corresponds to the strongest geochemistry over an approximately 2 km trend. The Company plans to complete the first drill test of the East target in summer 2027 and permits for drilling are already in place.

Next Steps

The 2026 program of drilling, core logging and sampling is complete. Assay results will be reported in upcoming news releases. Results will be integrated with geological logging and the geophysical and surface geochemical datasets to prioritize follow-up drilling at Ace and West.

North Sky has also completed a helicopter-borne MobileMT electromagnetic and magnetic survey over the entire Natlan Project, flown by Expert Geophysics Surveys Inc., on east-west lines spaced 200 m apart. Interpretation of the final survey data is underway, and the results will be reported at a later date.

Exploration Permitting

North Sky holds multi-year area-based (MYAB) Mines Act permits covering the Project, one for the Natlan claims (valid to March 2031) and one for the Ace claims (valid to March 2030), which together authorize up to 100 helicopter-supported drill sites and 115 line-km of IP surveys across the Ace, West and East targets.

First Nations

The Natlan Project lies within the traditional territory of the Gitxsan Nation, on the lax yip (territories) of the Hereditary Chiefs Luutkudziiwus and Yagosip. North Sky's engagement with the Chiefs is ongoing and hands-on. It includes regular meetings, information sharing and updates on the Company's activities, as well as helicopter visits to the Project so the Chiefs can see the work firsthand and return to areas of their territories where their families have lived, harvested and kept their adaawk (oral histories) for generations. The Chiefs are compensated for their time, which supports the feast system that underpins Gitxsan governance and benefits the wider Gitxsan community.

These visits also give the Company a direct view of the Chiefs' priorities for the land. Foremost among them are water and fish habitat.

North Sky regards consultation as a long-term relationship and not a one-time permitting step, and incorporates the Chiefs' knowledge of the land into how and where it works. The 2026 program was also supported by local and regional businesses, including Raven 37 for field labour and Skookum Daxgyet Services for drill pad construction.

QA/QC and Sampling Protocol

All drill core was logged, photographed and sampled on site by Company personnel. Sample intervals were generally 1 to 2 metres at the West target and 3 metres at the Ace target. Core was cut in half with a diamond saw, with one half sent for analysis and the other retained for reference. A total of 2,286 core samples representing 4,165 metres of core were submitted, together with 384 QA/QC samples comprising certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates.

Company personnel delivered samples to the ALS Canada Ltd. preparation facility in Terrace, British Columbia, where samples are crushed to 70% passing 2 mm and a 250 g split is pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Pulps are analyzed at ALS in North Vancouver for gold by 30 g fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (Au-ICP21), and by multi-element analysis (48 elements) using a four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish (ME-MS61). Over-limit copper and other elements are re-analyzed by four-acid ore-grade methods (Cu-OG62, ME-OG62). ALS is independent of the Company.

About the Natlan Project

The 10,065 hectare Natlan Project consists of 14 contiguous mineral tenures in the Omineca Mining Division, approximately 24 km northeast of New Hazelton and within 23 km of the provincial power grid and 18 km of the CN rail line. North Sky owns 100% of the Ace claims and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Natlan claims. The Project lies near the southeastern margin of the Bowser Basin, close to the Skeena Arch, and is underlain by Bowser Lake Group sedimentary rocks intruded by the Late Cretaceous Natlan stock and related dyke swarms of the Bulkley plutonic suite, which is associated with porphyry deposits in the region, including the past-producing Huckleberry mine. The Qualified Person has not verified the information regarding the Huckleberry mine or other regional deposits, and mineralization at those deposits is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Natlan Project.

The Project has been explored intermittently since 1967. More than 3,500 soil samples, including B- and C-horizon soils, talus fines and Ah (humus) soils, and more than 800 rock samples have been collected across the Project, including 1,675 soil and 298 rock samples collected by North Sky in 2023 and 2024. North Sky has also completed a 360 line-km airborne magnetic survey and approximately 24 line-km of IP surveying. Further information on the Project is available in the NI 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Natlan Project in west-central British Columbia, Canada" by Jean Pautler, P.Geo., with an effective date of June 30, 2026, available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ () and on the Company's website at

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Arron Albano, B.Sc., P.Geo., Exploration Manager for North Sky Metals Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Albano has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including sampling and analytical data, by reviewing the Company's databases, analytical certificates and the technical report.

ABOUT NORTH SKY METALS CORP.

North Sky Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on copper and gold projects in Canada. The Company's flagship 100 km2 Natlan Project in west-central British Columbia, comprising the 100%-owned Ace claims and the Natlan claims under option to earn a 100% interest, hosts the Ace and East copper porphyry targets and the West gold target, all fully permitted for drilling. The Company also holds the 110 km2 Jet copper project in Nunavut. North Sky is focused on advancing these and other projects through disciplined, discovery-driven exploration.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NORTH SKY METALS CORP.

Scott Ansell,

President, CEO & Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott Ansell

(T): +1 (604) 536-2711

(E): ...

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release may be considered forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for purposes of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the timing of receipt and release of assay results from the 2026 drill program; the interpretation of drilling, geological, geochemical and geophysical results, including the 3D modelling of the Ace and West targets; the interpretation and reporting of the results of the MobileMT electromagnetic and magnetic survey; the Company's plans for follow-up drilling at the Ace and West targets, including a 2027 drill program, and a first drill test of the East target in summer 2027; the use and continued validity of the Company's multi-year area-based permits; the Company's ability to earn a 100% interest in the Natlan claims under its option agreement; the Company's ongoing engagement with the Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs; and the Company's stated plans and schedules for the Natlan Project.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. Material expectations, estimates and assumptions pertaining to forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the receipt of assay results within expected timeframes; the reliability of the Company's sampling, QA/QC and analytical procedures; the accuracy of geological, geochemical and geophysical interpretations; the continued validity of, and the Company's compliance with, its permits; the Company's ability to make the payments and incur the expenditures required to exercise its option on the Natlan claims; the availability of drilling contractors, helicopter support, equipment and personnel on reasonable terms; favourable weather and access conditions; continued constructive relationships with the Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs and local communities; the strength of precious and base metals prices; and the availability of additional capital on acceptable terms to fund the Company's planned exploration. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: delays in receiving or interpreting assay results; assay results that do not meet expectations or do not confirm the presence of economic mineralization; the uncertainty of geophysical and geochemical interpretations; delays or cost overruns in exploration programs; weather, access and seasonal constraints; unavailability of contractors, helicopters or equipment; failure to satisfy the terms of the option agreement for the Natlan claims; changes in permitting requirements or the suspension, cancellation or non-renewal of permits; Indigenous rights and title claims and the outcome of consultation; global economic conditions; precious and base metal price fluctuations; government regulation and policy risks; public involvement in the permitting process; environmental regulatory requirements and risks; the market price of the Company's shares; the Company's additional capital requirements and the availability of financing; competition for properties and experienced employees; possible loss of interests in exploration and development properties; inherent danger in mining and mineral exploration; the nature of exploration and development projects; political risk; currency fluctuations; the Company has no history of mining operations; property title rights; dependence on key personnel and qualified and experienced employees; insurance coverage; dilution from further equity financing and outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants; litigation and other legal proceedings; and conflicts of interest.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in many cases beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from statements made in this news release. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at