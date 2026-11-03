Seyond Expands Smart City Solution With Lidar-Powered Operational Twin Capabilities And Technology Collaborations

Combining comprehensive LiDAR sensing, agentic AI-powered analytics, and technology collaborations to advance smart cities, critical infrastructure and safe spaces.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seyond, a global provider of high-performance LiDAR solutions, is expanding its smart city and smart spaces solutions through advanced 3D sensing and technology collaborations. By connecting spatial data with agentic AI-powered analytics and computing platforms, Seyond helps organizations improve safety, transportation, and infrastructure operations.

Growing Demand for Smart Cities and Intelligent Infrastructure

Smart cities are becoming an operational priority as organizations seek real-time intelligence to improve safety, transportation and operational efficiency. According to LP Information, the global smart-city LiDAR market was valued at approximately $358 million in 2025, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 18.7%, suggesting a market of approximately $425 million in 2026.

Demand for spatial intelligence now extends beyond roadways to airports, stadiums, utilities, data centers, and other critical infrastructures. These applications create opportunities to better understand movement, optimize space utilization, and improve operations.

Based on industry research and internal assumptions, Seyond estimates an illustrative annual serviceable addressable market of $1.3 billion to $2.0 billion in 2026 for expanded stationary LiDAR applications outside China. This sensor-focused estimate represents potential market opportunity, not projected company revenue.

Seyond: Enabling Spatial Intelligence Across Smart Environments

Seyond's comprehensive LiDAR portfolio, spanning ultra-long-range to short-range sensing, supports applications from transportation infrastructure to localized indoor and outdoor environments. Its technology generates high-resolution 3D spatial data to measure vehicle movement, pedestrian flows, and environmental activity without relying on identifiable photographic imagery, providing a privacy-conscious foundation for spatial analytics.

These capabilities support continuous spatial awareness across intersections, transportation hubs, commercial facilities, and public gathering spaces. Combined with AI-powered analytics and computing platforms, Seyond's sensing technology helps organizations translate physical-world data into actionable insights, enabling more responsive infrastructure and better-informed operational decisions.

Expanding Technology Collaborations to Deliver Complete Operational Twin Solutions

Delivering practical smart city solutions increasingly requires collaboration across sensing, computing, AI, and software. One example is the digital operational twins, dynamic digital representation of a physical environment that reflects activity and movement in real time, helping operators understand changing conditions and make informed decisions.

At Smart City Expo World Congress 2026, November 3–5 in Barcelona, Seyond will participate as an exhibition partner at the Dell Technologies booth, showcasing a live LiDAR-powered operational twin.

By combining Seyond's sensing capabilities with technologies from Dell and NVIDIA, the demonstration will illustrate how integrated solutions can support pedestrian-flow analysis, space utilization, and real-time operational awareness. The solution will feature a Dell Technologies system powered by the NVIDIA DGX Spark, which combines a 20-core Arm Grace CPU with an NVIDIA Blackwell GPU. Fused data from LiDAR, video, and other sensors feeds a live operational twin, giving operators a unified view of activity across the environment. The solution integrates vision AI agents built with NVIDIA Metropolis Blueprint for video search and summarization (VSS) and NVIDIA Cosmos to enhance scene understanding and support informed operational decisions.

Seyond is also collaborating with AMSYS to advance integrated spatial intelligence solutions for large-scale venues and public environments. Combining Seyond's LiDAR sensing with the AMSYS Fusion Core Perception Platform, these solutions are designed to translate anonymous movement and occupancy data into actionable operational insights.

In a stadium or major event venue, for example, this approach could help operators monitor crowd density, analyze queues, and identify congestion across entrances and gathering areas. These insights could support better decisions about staffing, crowd movement, and resource allocation while maintaining a privacy-conscious approach to sensing.

Together, these collaborations demonstrate Seyond's expanding role in connecting advanced sensing with AI, computing, and operational software. As investment in intelligent infrastructure grows, Seyond remains focused on bringing practical spatial intelligence solutions to cities, critical infrastructure and safe spaces.

About Seyond

Seyond is a global provider of high-performance LiDAR solutions for automotive, robotics, intelligent transportation, smart infrastructure, and other applications. Its comprehensive portfolio of advanced 3D sensing technologies enables accurate, reliable spatial intelligence across a wide range of environments.

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