Maze Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAZE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with kidney and metabolic diseases, today announced that Jason Coloma, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Maze Therapeutics, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:



3rd Annual Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference; fireside chat on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London; presentation on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. GMT 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference; fireside chat on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 9:35 a.m. ET



Live webcasts of the events will be available in the Investors section of the Maze Therapeutics website at and archived for 60 days following the presentations.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel small molecule precision medicines for patients with kidney and metabolic diseases. Guided by its CompassTM platform, Maze pursues genetically validated targets by integrating variant discovery and functionalization to discover and advance small molecule programs with first- or best-in-class potential. Maze's pipeline is led by MZE829, a dual-mechanism APOL1 inhibitor in Phase 2 development for APOL1-mediated kidney disease (AMKD), and MZE782, a SLC6A19 inhibitor in Phase 2 development with the potential to treat both phenylketonuria (PKU) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Maze is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, please visit mazetx.com, or follow Maze on LinkedIn and X.

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Argot Partners

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