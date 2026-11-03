Labrador Gold Announces Management Additions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LAB | FNR: 2N6) (“” or the“”) announces that, effective today, Raymond D. Harari, a director of LabGold, has been appointed as President of the Company, and that Robert Mason has been appointed as Corporate Secretary.

“I am delighted to welcome Ray as President and Rob as Corporate Secretary of LabGold,” said Roger Moss, Chief Executive Officer of LabGold.“Since joining the Board of Directors in mid-October, Ray has already made an immense contribution to the Company, bringing a fresh perspective, tremendous energy and a wealth of capital markets experience. His impact has been immediate, and I am confident that his expanded leadership role will be instrumental as we evaluate strategic opportunities and position LabGold for its next phase of growth. Rob's extensive experience in securities law, corporate governance and mining transactions further strengthens our team at an important time for the Company. I look forward to working closely with both Ray and Rob as we pursue our shared objective of maximizing shareholder value.”

Mr. Harari is the founder of Canalis Capital, a Panama-based merchant banking firm focused on the natural resources sector. He has extensive experience in corporate finance, capital markets and strategic transactions, having held senior executive and board positions with numerous publicly traded mineral exploration companies throughout his career.

Mr. Mason is the founder and principal of Mason Law, a Toronto-based law firm specializing in corporate and securities law, mergers and acquisitions, and mining transactions. Mr. Mason has over 25 years of experience advising publicly traded companies, institutional investors and boards of directors on corporate finance, capital markets transactions, strategic acquisitions and corporate governance matters.

To create vacancies for the appointments of Messrs. Harari and Mason, Dr. Roger Moss has resigned as President, remaining as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and director, and Mr. Bill Johnstone has resigned as corporate secretary. The Company thanks Mr. Johnstone for his six plus years of service to LabGold.

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold is a Canadian-based hybrid mining and investment issuer focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective mineral projects in Canada and on strategic investments in mining companies and assets that the Company believes have the potential to generate long-term value.

The Mariposa project covers 16,000 ha in the White Gold District and is 40 kilometres southeast of the White Gold Project and 30 kilometres east-northeast of Fuerte's Coffee gold project. Mariposa shares many geological similarities to both the Golden Saddle (part of the White Gold Project) and Coffee gold deposits including host lithologies, mineralization style and structural control. The property occurs at the headwaters of significant placer gold producing creeks with historic placer production of 73,000 oz from Scroggie Creek (3) indicative of significant bedrock gold mineralization yet to be fully defined. Six significant gold occurrences have been delineated by over 13,000 soil samples to date, including the most advanced Skookum Main and Skookum West prospects. LabGold has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Mariposa project from Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

The Watson Project, a 70:30 joint venture with Nemo Resources Inc., represents the largest landholding in the Fort Hope Greenstone Belt which is significantly underexplored compared to other greenstone belts (e.g. Red Lake and Pickle Lake) in northwestern Ontario. While the exploration focus will be on gold, the Watson project also hosts significant potential for critical minerals (e.g. antimony, nickel, copper and zinc). The proposed road to the Ring of Fire, expected to begin construction in mid-2026, runs through the Watson property and, once complete, will significantly reduce exploration and development costs.

The 100% owned Hopedale property covers much of the Archean-age Florence Lake greenstone belt, which extends over 60 kilometers. While typical of greenstone belts globally, the area has been underexplored. LabGold's work to date has identified gold anomalies in rocks, soils, and lake sediments across a three-kilometer section of the northern portion of the belt. Five gold occurrences lie along this trend, four of which were discovered by LabGold. Additional anomalous gold values occur across approximately 40 kilometers of the southern portion of the belt. Recent exploration has also demonstrated potential for copper, nickel, and cobalt.

The 100% owned Borden Lake project near Chapleau, Ontario lies immediately southeast of Discovery Silver Corp's Borden gold mine. Past exploration by LabGold identified two anomalous gold zones based on geochemistry and geophysics.

The Company has 286,012,288 common shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LAB.

For more information, please contact:

Roger Moss, CEO and Director

Tel: 416-704-8291

Email: ...

Website:

X: @LabGoldCorp

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“likely”,“should”,“would”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“potential”,“proposed”,“estimate”,“believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions“may” or“will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. Any such forward-looking information is based on information currently available to LabGold and is based on assumptions and analyses made in light of LabGold's experience and perception of historical trends and current conditions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Additional risk factors can also be found in LabGold's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which are available under LabGold's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this news release are based on the Company's expectations at the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. LabGold undertakes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.