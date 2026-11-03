MP: Congress-Backed Candidate's Nomination Rejected For RS Bypoll

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 3 (IANS) The nomination of Congress-backed Independent candidate Rajkumar Lohani was rejected during scrutiny on Tuesday for the November 12 Rajya Sabha by-election in Madhya Pradesh, dealing a setback to the opposition party's attempt to challenge the BJP candidate, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Lohani had filed his nomination papers on Monday, the last day for filing nominations, with the support of Congress legislators.

Lohani's nomination was rejected over the alleged failure to submit the mandatory Form 26 affidavit containing details of a candidate's assets, liabilities, educational qualifications and criminal antecedents, if any.

Lohani had sought an opportunity to rectify the deficiencies, citing the precedent of BJP-backed Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani in Jharkhand, who was allowed to make corrections to his nomination papers.

Congress MLA Hemant Katare, who was among Lohani's proposers, had also raised objections to Puri's nomination affidavit before the Returning Officer.

On Tuesday, Katare submitted three objections, questioning the non-disclosure of the Union Minister's wife's name, the declaration of certain overseas assets in foreign currencies and the alleged irregularities in the notarisation of his affidavit.

"We have raised objections on all three grounds before the Returning Officer. We do not have much hope, but let us see what decision the Returning Officer takes," Katare said, addressing the press.

He also alleged that details of an apartment in Geneva and foreign bank accounts had not been properly disclosed in Puri's affidavit.

The by-election for one seat of Rajya Sabha in Madhya Pradesh was necessitated by the resignation of Union Minister of State L Murugan.

The BJP announced Puri as its candidate on October 28. He filed his nomination on October 31 in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal.

The BJP has 164 MLAs in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, while the Congress has 65, giving the ruling party a comfortable numerical advantage in the election.

Polling for the by-election is scheduled for November 12, with counting to be held on the same day.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 5.