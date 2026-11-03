BJP Slams TN Govt Over 'Loss' Of Rs 1614 Cr Investments Seeks Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday accused the Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay-led TVK government of failing to attract major industrial investments and demanded an investigation into an alleged Rs 5-crore bribe offer disclosed by a state minister.

Launching a two-pronged attack on the government, the BJP leader alleged that administrative inefficiency had resulted in Tamil Nadu losing investment proposals worth Rs 1,614 crore to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, Nagenthran said three South Korean companies - Hwashin, Seoyon and Iwamet - had decided to establish manufacturing facilities in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district despite reportedly holding preliminary discussions with Tamil Nadu authorities.

The companies, which supply components to automobile manufacturers Hyundai and Kia, have signed memorandums of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh government, committing investments totalling Rs 1,614 crore.

The proposed projects are expected to generate employment opportunities for approximately 1,418 people. Nagenthran questioned why Tamil Nadu, despite its established automobile manufacturing ecosystem, had failed to secure these investments.

He accused Industries Minister S. Keerthana of failing to pursue the proposals effectively and alleged that the government was concentrating more on Chief Minister Vijay's overseas visits and publicity campaigns than on strengthening industrial development.

The BJP leader said attracting investments required sustained negotiations, timely administrative decisions and investor-friendly policies rather than promotional exercises.

In a separate statement, Nagenthran demanded an explanation from Minister Rajmohan regarding his disclosure that an unidentified individual had allegedly offered him Rs 5 crore to secure the chairmanship of the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Manram.

According to the minister's disclosure, the alleged offer was conveyed through Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation chairman Layola Mani.

Nagenthran questioned why Rajmohan had not revealed the identity of the individual or registered a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

He also asked why the minister had failed to report the alleged incident through the government's anti-corruption helpline.

Raising questions about Layola Mani's involvement, the BJP leader said the allegations warranted a formal investigation.

He maintained that the government must clarify the circumstances surrounding the alleged offer and ensure transparency in appointments to government-controlled institutions.

The allegations have added to the BJP's criticism of the Vijay administration over industrial development and governance.