Gujarat Launches AC Vista Dome Buses At Statue Of Unity To Boost Tourism: All About Online Tickets, Routes And Amenities

MENAFN - Live Mint) Gujarat has introduced a new premium sightseeing transport service to enhance the tourism experience, with air-conditioned Vista Dome Coach buses offering panoramic views of the state's natural landscapes, historical monuments and cultural attractions.

The initiative, jointly undertaken by the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) and Gujarat Tourism, aims to provide domestic and international visitors with a more comfortable and immersive way to explore the state's popular tourist destinations.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), five specially designed AC Vista Dome buses have been manufactured for the project in accordance with international standards. The first service was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ekta Nagar, home to the Statue of Unity. The Prime Minister also travelled aboard one of the buses.

The newly introduced buses feature a transparent sky-view roof with a distinctive dome-shaped design, allowing passengers to enjoy uninterrupted views of the surrounding landscapes while travelling in air-conditioned comfort.

Each bus has a seating capacity of 23 passengers, along with a separate seat for the driver. The passenger cabin is equipped with revolving and fully adjustable reclining seats to provide greater comfort during sightseeing journeys.

The buses also offer several premium facilities, including an LED smart television, CCTV cameras, a coffee and tea-making machine, a mini refrigerator and mobile charging points.

Safety features include an advanced fire detection and suppression system. The buses are also fitted with toughened glass and emergency hammers to facilitate passenger evacuation during emergencies.

The first Vista Dome bus service has been launched at Ekta Nagar, where the Statue of Unity, one of Gujarat's major tourist attractions, is located.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said similar services would be introduced in phases at other prominent tourist destinations and heritage routes across the state.

The proposed expansion is expected to give tourists an opportunity to explore Gujarat's scenic locations and historical landmarks through a specialised sightseeing transport service.

The exteriors of the buses have been decorated with graphics showcasing some of the state's prominent attractions. These include the Statue of Unity, Akshardham Temple, Somnath Temple, Dwarka Temple, Gir National Park, Adalaj Stepwell, the White Rann of Dhordo, Tarnetar Fair and Vijay Vilas Palace.

Tourists interested in experiencing the service can book their tickets through the official GSRTC website. The online booking facility is expected to make the service more accessible to visitors planning trips to the Statue of Unity and other tourist destinations.

Of the five buses planned under the initiative, two have been inaugurated so far. The remaining three are scheduled to be introduced within the next two months.

The introduction of Vista Dome buses is part of Gujarat's broader efforts to improve tourism infrastructure and offer visitors premium travel experiences.

Unlike conventional sightseeing buses, the new coaches allow passengers to enjoy panoramic views through their transparent roofs while travelling in air-conditioned cabins equipped with modern amenities.

With plans to extend the service to additional tourist destinations and heritage circuits, the initiative is expected to add a new dimension to sightseeing in Gujarat and strengthen the state's appeal among domestic and international tourists.