Gujarat CM Lays Foundation Stone For Interfaith Temple In Valsad

MENAFN - IANS) Valsad (Gujarat), Nov 3 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday performed the bhoomi pujan for a Trimandir being established by the Dada Bhagwan Foundation at Nandawala village in Valsad district, a spiritual centre that brings different religious traditions together on a common platform.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Pujya Deepakbhai and Finance Minister Kanu Desai.

Patel performed the foundation-laying rituals according to Vedic traditions alongside Deepakbhai and later interacted with him, seeking his blessings.

Speaking at the event, Patel said:“Whenever we come here as Mahatmas, we always pray that we may surrender ourselves at your feet.”

Recalling the vision of Param Pujya Dada Bhagwan, Pujya Niruma and Pujya Deepakbhai, the Chief Minister said they had envisaged establishing such temples in villages across the country.

“Let us all resolve today that as more and more such temples are built, the map of India will look entirely different. Let us collectively aspire for these temples to be built more rapidly and for activities dedicated to public welfare to become stronger,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India, Patel expressed confidence that such spiritual institutions would also contribute to the goal of a "Viksit Bharat".

The Trimandir is designed as a common spiritual centre bringing together Jainism, Shaivism, Vaishnavism and other religious traditions.

Its stated objective is to help people move beyond religious divisions and the belief that only their own faith is correct, and guide them towards self-realisation and liberation.

The Dada Bhagwan Foundation was established by Param Pujya Dada Bhagwan to promote Akram Vignan, described as a step-less path to spiritual understanding.

The organisation aims to help people attain self-realisation while continuing their everyday lives, without requiring severe renunciation or austerities.

Under the guidance of Pujya Niruma and the present spiritual master, Pujya Deepakbhai, the Foundation conducts satsangs, Gnan Vidhi (self-realisation ceremonies) and spiritual camps in India and abroad.

Its Trimandirs across the country promote a message of interfaith harmony and world peace.

Several public representatives and officials attended the ceremony, including Valsad MLA Bharat Patel, Dharampur MLA Arvind Patel, Kaprada MLA Jitu Chaudhary, District Collector Nitin Sangwan, District Development Officer Atirag Chaplot, Superintendent of Police Yuvrajsinh Jadeja and district BJP organisation president Hemant Kansara.