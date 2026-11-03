HP Government Receives Dividend Cheque From Food Supplies Corporation

Financial Contribution to Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was presented with a dividend cheque of Rs 35,15,000 on behalf of the Himachal Pradesh State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation for the financial year 2022-23 on Tuesday. The cheque was formally handed over to the Chief Minister by Vishal Chambyal, Vice Chairman of the State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, at Shimla. The presentation ceremony was attended by Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, Secretary Priyanka Basu Ingty, and Managing Director Kumud Singh. Non-Official Directors of the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation (HPSCSC), Naseema Begum and Rajinder Singh, were also present on the occasion.

State Recognition for Sporting Excellence

Cash Awards for Athletes

Meanwhile, on October 31, Himachal CM Sukhu honoured 419 sportspersons with cash awards worth Rs 17.85 crore for their outstanding performances at national and international sporting events, announced the launch of the Khelo Himachal Campaign from Dharamshala on November 20 and said the government was committed to making the state chitta-free by 2027. Addressing a state-level Him Ratna-2026 awards ceremony here, and later speaking with reporters, Sukhu said the government had significantly enhanced cash incentives for sportspersons to recognise their achievements and encourage young talent. The Chief Minister presented awards to 51 international-level and 368 national-level sportspersons. Of the total amount, Rs 13.55 crore was distributed among international-level athletes and Rs 4.30 crore among national-level players.

Incentives and Future Support

He presented Rs 2.50 crore to athlete Sawan Barwal for winning silver in the men's marathon at the Asian Games-2026 held in Japan, while Seema Kumari received Rs 1.50 crore for winning bronze in the 10,000-metre race. Four Himachal Pradesh players - Ritu Negi, Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhawna Thakur - who were part of India's gold medal-winning women's kabaddi team, received Rs one crore each. The Chief Minister also presented Rs one crore to state cricketer Renuka Thakur. Congratulating the awardees, Sukhu said their achievements were the result of years of hard work, dedication, guidance from coaches and sacrifices made by their families. He said sports played an important role in the overall development of young people by inculcating discipline, self-confidence and leadership qualities. The government had increased the award money for Olympic, Winter Olympic and Paralympic gold medal winners from Rs three crore to Rs five crore. Silver medal winners would now receive Rs three crore instead of Rs two crore, while the bronze medal award had been increased from Rs one crore to Rs two crore. (ANI)

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