KSRTC Bus Hits Scooter From Behind, Runs Over 17-Year-Old Student Near Mysuru Clock Tower

A 17-year-old pre-university student died on the spot in Mysuru after a KSRTC bus hit a scooter from behind and ran over her. The accident occurred on November 3, 2026, at the Ashoka Road-Sri Harsha Road junction near the Silver Jubilee Clock Tower.

The victim has been identified as V. Vaishnavi, a second-year PU Science student. She was travelling as a pillion rider with her father, heading towards her tuition class, when the bus struck their two-wheeler from behind.

The impact was severe enough that the teenager died at the scene. Her father was also on the scooter at the time.

The junction where the collision took place sits close to the Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, a busy stretch in the city where two-wheelers and public transport vehicles share the same road for much of the day.

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Details about the condition of her father, the driver of the bus, and whether a case has been registered were not immediately available.

The death of a school-going teenager in a collision involving a public transport bus has once again brought attention to road safety in Mysuru, particularly at junctions where scooters and larger vehicles pass close to each other.

Vaishnavi was in the middle of her second-year pre-university studies, preparing for the path ahead, when the accident ended her life on a routine ride to tuition.