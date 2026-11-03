VIRAL POST 'They Call Me Anna': Chennai Manager Asked To Fire 12 Employees Breaks Down

An emotional post by a Chennai-based IT manager has gone viral. He was requested to fire 12 people in his company, many of whom have been with him for almost a decade. The Reddit post has resonated with social media users, who say it highlights the human cost of business layoffs and the awkward position of managers who are required to make the decisions.

The manager, who is a delivery manager at an IT company, said senior leadership brought him into a closed-door conference and handed him a list of 12 people to remove. He was reportedly asked to have one-on-one 15-minute talks with each employee and wrap everything by Friday.

In his post on Reddit, the manager revealed that the 12 team members had been working with him since 2016. Through the years their professional association had developed into a close personal friendship.

He recalled how they had remained back together to fix production problems, eaten meals, went to weddings and celebrated major milestones in each other's lives. The employees even called him as 'Anna', a common Tamil term for elder brother. He found it especially painful to think that he would have to stand in front of the same colleagues and tell them that they had lost their employment.

The manager said the situation was even more difficult because several employees were dealing with significant personal and financial responsibilities. According to the post, he said a member of his staff had recently acquired a home loan. Another was caring for a mother with cancer, whose treatment hinged critically on health insurance her employer supplied. A third employee apparently had a wife who was pregnant and expecting next month.

"We are worried about the impact the sudden loss of jobs can have on these families, especially those who depend on a regular income and workplace benefits," the manager said.

The IT manager also criticized the way choices like this were being handled, noting that senior leadership was making the cost-cutting call, but middle managers were left to deliver the news and deal with the emotional fallout.

Look At Viral Post

He said he had thought about quitting rather than carrying out the layoffs. His wife reportedly told him that if he walked away another manager would likely be given the job of giving the same message to the workforce. That left him with a difficult dilemma, with no easy way to escape responsibility.

The post ended with the manager feeling guilty about letting go of people he saw as family. He wondered how much the emotional toll of corporate decisions would take its toll on him, and that a salary or title wouldn't make the experience any easier.