Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Deploys A Long-Term Election Observation Mission In The Republic Of Cabo Verde

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has deployed a Long-Term Election Observation Mission (LTOEM) ahead of the presidential election scheduled for 15th November 2026 in Cabo Verde.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. General Birame DIOP, has authorised the deployment of the LTEOM in accordance with ECOWAS instruments. The legal framework comprises the Revised Treaty of 1993, the 1999 Mechanism for the Prevention, Conflict Management and Resolution, Peacekeeping and Security, the 2001 Additional Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, and Article 53(c) of the ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework adopted in 2008.

Twenty (20) experts from ECOWAS member states will be in the country from 3rd to 19th November 2026. During this period, they will be deployed across all islands of Cabo Verde. These experts have broad expertise in constitutional law, political affairs, diplomacy, the media, electoral operations, conflict prevention, gender and inclusion, and security matters.

Observers of the long-term mission will monitor all key stages of the electoral process before, during and after the vote. Their analyses will serve as early warning and rapid-response mechanisms to help prevent and manage any election-related conflict. The observers will provide real-time analysis, make concrete recommendations and help foster a climate of transparency and trust conducive to high voter turnout.

To ensure effective coordination of the LTEOM in the run-up to the deployment of the Short-Term Election Observation Mission, which will comprise around 60 observers, ECOWAS will establish a situation room to monitor developments at the national level and issue daily updates for the attention of the ECOWAS Commission authorities.

Through the deployment of the LTEOM, ECOWAS reaffirms its commitment to supporting Cabo Verde in organising a credible, transparent and peaceful presidential election, as well as its ongoing determination to promote democracy, good governance, peace and stability in the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).