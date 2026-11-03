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Turkish Minister Discusses Trade Growth with Officials from Eleven Nations

Turkish Minister Discusses Trade Growth with Officials from Eleven Nations


Date: 2026-11-03 06:55:31

(MENAFN) Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat held discussions with representatives from at least 11 countries in Istanbul, focusing on opportunities to strengthen commercial relations, attract investment and expand cooperation in various sectors.

The meetings covered potential investment partnerships with the United Arab Emirates, as well as possible involvement by Turkish construction companies in Sudan's reconstruction efforts.

The discussions took place alongside the 42nd Ministerial Meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC), operating under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Monday, Bolat said Türkiye presented its experience in export development during a ministerial discussion on trade financing. Participants also examined ways to broaden financing opportunities available to exporters across OIC member states.

He emphasized that stronger commercial cooperation could support economic growth among member countries as international markets face mounting uncertainty and increasingly intense competition.

Türkiye Pursues Trade Expansion With UAE, Egypt, Libya

During talks with UAE Foreign Trade Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and the country's special envoy to Türkiye for economic affairs, Sultan Saeed Al Mansouri, Bolat addressed the shared objective of raising bilateral trade to $40 billion.

The discussions also resulted in an agreement to convene meetings of the two countries' joint trade committee and the body responsible for overseeing their economic partnership agreement in Türkiye, with representatives from the business communities of both countries participating.

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