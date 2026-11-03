Seoul, Ankara Deepen Ties: Nuclear, Defense, USD10.7B Trade
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed Tuesday to deepen their strategic partnership, with nuclear energy, the defense industry, trade and technology at the center of expanded cooperation, Lee said.
Lee spoke at a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Seoul, after one-on-one talks and delegation-level meetings with Erdogan.
Welcoming his guest, Lee invoked the wartime bond between the two nations. “Türkiye is our blood brother in the hearts of our people, meaning a brother bound to us by blood.”
He said South Korea owes its present-day freedom and peace to roughly 20,000 Turkish soldiers who fought alongside Koreans in the 1950-53 Korean War, and paid tribute to their sacrifices. “Today, President Erdogan and I agreed to expand our cooperation based on the deep friendship and trust forged through blood,” Lee said.
The two leaders reviewed progress on the agreements reached in November 2025 and discussed ways to strengthen the partnership further. Lee said they committed to concrete cooperation in strategic areas including nuclear energy, the defense industry and the Altay main tank project.
Nuclear and defense
Lee said work on the nuclear power plant project in Türkiye is moving along smoothly. “Building on these achievements, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation Regarding Nuclear Power Project Financing,” he said.
Defense ties have grown steadily since last year’s summit, he said, pointing to a July meeting of the joint committee on defense industry and logistics and a September letter of intent on cooperation in military vessels. “We agreed to deepen defense industry cooperation by increasing joint production and technological cooperation and exploring ways for companies from both countries to jointly enter third-country markets,” he said.
Trade and infrastructure
Lee said cooperation has also advanced since a road infrastructure memorandum of understanding was signed last year, and that a new agreement on transportation and connectivity would widen it further. “We will increase investment and stability based on mutual benefit and by strengthening economic cooperation,” he said.
Trade between the two countries topped $10 billion for the first time in 2023. “Last year, trade volume between Türkiye and South Korea reached $10.7 billion, setting a record since the establishment of diplomatic relations,” he said.
Lee stressed the need to clear obstacles to commerce and give businesses a steadier operating environment. “We will continue our efforts to resolve trade imbalances, import-restrictive measures and delays in customs procedures one by one, providing companies from both countries with a more stable operating environment,” he said.
“We also agreed to continue cooperation between our governments to resolve work permit issues faced by our compatriots.”
Biotech, energy and technology
The two sides will also widen cooperation in biotechnology, energy, science and technology, natural resources and mining, Lee said. Efforts will continue to keep on track a project to build a plasma-derived pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Türkiye with South Korean company SK Plasma.
Under a memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation signed during the summit, the countries agreed to launch the “South Korea-Türkiye Energy Transition Forum.” Lee said it would help expand cooperation in clean energy, hydrogen and renewable energy.
Lee spoke at a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Seoul, after one-on-one talks and delegation-level meetings with Erdogan.
Welcoming his guest, Lee invoked the wartime bond between the two nations. “Türkiye is our blood brother in the hearts of our people, meaning a brother bound to us by blood.”
He said South Korea owes its present-day freedom and peace to roughly 20,000 Turkish soldiers who fought alongside Koreans in the 1950-53 Korean War, and paid tribute to their sacrifices. “Today, President Erdogan and I agreed to expand our cooperation based on the deep friendship and trust forged through blood,” Lee said.
The two leaders reviewed progress on the agreements reached in November 2025 and discussed ways to strengthen the partnership further. Lee said they committed to concrete cooperation in strategic areas including nuclear energy, the defense industry and the Altay main tank project.
Nuclear and defense
Lee said work on the nuclear power plant project in Türkiye is moving along smoothly. “Building on these achievements, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation Regarding Nuclear Power Project Financing,” he said.
Defense ties have grown steadily since last year’s summit, he said, pointing to a July meeting of the joint committee on defense industry and logistics and a September letter of intent on cooperation in military vessels. “We agreed to deepen defense industry cooperation by increasing joint production and technological cooperation and exploring ways for companies from both countries to jointly enter third-country markets,” he said.
Trade and infrastructure
Lee said cooperation has also advanced since a road infrastructure memorandum of understanding was signed last year, and that a new agreement on transportation and connectivity would widen it further. “We will increase investment and stability based on mutual benefit and by strengthening economic cooperation,” he said.
Trade between the two countries topped $10 billion for the first time in 2023. “Last year, trade volume between Türkiye and South Korea reached $10.7 billion, setting a record since the establishment of diplomatic relations,” he said.
Lee stressed the need to clear obstacles to commerce and give businesses a steadier operating environment. “We will continue our efforts to resolve trade imbalances, import-restrictive measures and delays in customs procedures one by one, providing companies from both countries with a more stable operating environment,” he said.
“We also agreed to continue cooperation between our governments to resolve work permit issues faced by our compatriots.”
Biotech, energy and technology
The two sides will also widen cooperation in biotechnology, energy, science and technology, natural resources and mining, Lee said. Efforts will continue to keep on track a project to build a plasma-derived pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Türkiye with South Korean company SK Plasma.
Under a memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation signed during the summit, the countries agreed to launch the “South Korea-Türkiye Energy Transition Forum.” Lee said it would help expand cooperation in clean energy, hydrogen and renewable energy.
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