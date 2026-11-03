Midterm Voting Begins: 435 House, 35 Senate Seats on Line
(MENAFN) Polls opened across the eastern United States on Tuesday as voters began deciding control of Congress in the midterm elections, with governorships and thousands of state and local offices also on the ballot.
Voting started at 6 am local time in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Virginia, as well as parts of Indiana and Kentucky. Polls in the rest of the country open at staggered times through the day.
At stake are all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats. Governors are being chosen in 36 states. Voters are also picking state lawmakers and other local officials, and some states have referendums on policy issues.
Republicans hold both chambers of Congress. Democrats need to flip at least one to curb President Donald Trump’s ability to advance his legislative agenda.
Voting will roll across multiple time zones through the day. The first regular poll closings are set for 6 pm ET.
Voting started at 6 am local time in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Virginia, as well as parts of Indiana and Kentucky. Polls in the rest of the country open at staggered times through the day.
At stake are all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats. Governors are being chosen in 36 states. Voters are also picking state lawmakers and other local officials, and some states have referendums on policy issues.
Republicans hold both chambers of Congress. Democrats need to flip at least one to curb President Donald Trump’s ability to advance his legislative agenda.
Voting will roll across multiple time zones through the day. The first regular poll closings are set for 6 pm ET.
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