Florida Jet Crash Claims Lives of Nine, Including Young Aviator
(MENAFN) A 20-year-old pilot who secured her aviation license while still attending high school was serving as co-pilot aboard a business aircraft that crashed in Florida on Sunday, claiming the lives of all nine people on board, according to reports.
The co-pilot was identified by relatives as Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, who had been employed as a commercial pilot for nine months and had recorded approximately 1,300 hours of flight experience.
Filgueiras first attracted attention in Palm Beach County when she obtained her private pilot's license at just 17 years old in October 2023, ahead of receiving her driver's license.
The Learjet 60 had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, heading for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, when it suddenly entered a sharp descent. The aircraft reportedly lost altitude at a rate exceeding 20,000 feet (6,096 meters) per minute before crashing into a residential neighborhood near Cresthaven at around 12:50 p.m. local time (1750GMT).
All nine occupants were killed in the incident. Recordings of communications with air traffic control shortly before the crash captured reports from the cockpit of moderate turbulence and atmospheric icing, while outside temperatures had fallen to minus 47C (minus 52.6F). The crew subsequently issued an emergency Mayday call as the aircraft rapidly descended.
The co-pilot was identified by relatives as Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, who had been employed as a commercial pilot for nine months and had recorded approximately 1,300 hours of flight experience.
Filgueiras first attracted attention in Palm Beach County when she obtained her private pilot's license at just 17 years old in October 2023, ahead of receiving her driver's license.
The Learjet 60 had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, heading for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, when it suddenly entered a sharp descent. The aircraft reportedly lost altitude at a rate exceeding 20,000 feet (6,096 meters) per minute before crashing into a residential neighborhood near Cresthaven at around 12:50 p.m. local time (1750GMT).
All nine occupants were killed in the incident. Recordings of communications with air traffic control shortly before the crash captured reports from the cockpit of moderate turbulence and atmospheric icing, while outside temperatures had fallen to minus 47C (minus 52.6F). The crew subsequently issued an emergency Mayday call as the aircraft rapidly descended.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment