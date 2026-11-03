Man Completes 28-Year, 50,000-km Walk Home to Hull
(MENAFN) After 28 years on the road, British adventurer Karl Bushby has walked back through the door of his family home in Hull, closing out one of the longest unmotorized journeys on record.
Bushby, 57, a former British paratrooper, set out from Punta Arenas, at the southern tip of Chile, in 1998. His self-imposed rule for what became the Goliath Expedition was to return to England without using any transportation to move himself forward. He arrived Monday at his mother’s house.
The route covered more than 50,000 kilometers (31,000 miles) across four continents and roughly 30 countries. Bushby worked his way north through the Americas, crossed the frozen Bering Strait from Alaska into Russia, then pressed on through Asia and Europe.
The trip stretched far beyond its original timeline. Visa and border restrictions, extreme weather, money problems and pandemic-related delays during COVID-19 repeatedly stalled his progress.
One of the toughest stretches came in 2006, when he picked his way across shifting sea ice between Alaska and Russia. Years later, with geopolitical restrictions closing off overland routes, he swam across the Caspian Sea to keep heading west.
Bushby reached Britain in October by swimming the English Channel. He then covered the last 400 kilometers (250 miles) to Hull on foot.
The expedition began when he was 29. It has now consumed nearly half his life.
Bushby, 57, a former British paratrooper, set out from Punta Arenas, at the southern tip of Chile, in 1998. His self-imposed rule for what became the Goliath Expedition was to return to England without using any transportation to move himself forward. He arrived Monday at his mother’s house.
The route covered more than 50,000 kilometers (31,000 miles) across four continents and roughly 30 countries. Bushby worked his way north through the Americas, crossed the frozen Bering Strait from Alaska into Russia, then pressed on through Asia and Europe.
The trip stretched far beyond its original timeline. Visa and border restrictions, extreme weather, money problems and pandemic-related delays during COVID-19 repeatedly stalled his progress.
One of the toughest stretches came in 2006, when he picked his way across shifting sea ice between Alaska and Russia. Years later, with geopolitical restrictions closing off overland routes, he swam across the Caspian Sea to keep heading west.
Bushby reached Britain in October by swimming the English Channel. He then covered the last 400 kilometers (250 miles) to Hull on foot.
The expedition began when he was 29. It has now consumed nearly half his life.
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