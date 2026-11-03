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Labour Opposition Forces UK to Revise Migrant Settlement Plans

Labour Opposition Forces UK to Revise Migrant Settlement Plans


Date: 2026-11-03 06:49:28

(MENAFN) British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has withdrawn a proposal that would have required migrant care workers already residing in the UK to wait as long as 15 years before qualifying for permanent residency, following resistance from members of her Labour Party.

Under the amended plans, care workers who entered the country before May 2025 and earn at least £25,000 ($34,000) annually will retain the right to seek indefinite leave to remain after completing five years of residence.

Mahmood has also scrapped the proposed 15-year qualifying period for lower-paid workers, replacing it with a 10-year requirement.

UK Proposes Longer Settlement Period for Most Migrants

The government is separately seeking to increase the standard residency period required for most migrants to obtain permanent settlement from five to 10 years, while maintaining faster routes for certain groups based on income and contributions to the country.

Mahmood indicated that migrants earning below £50,000 annually would generally need to complete a decade in the UK before becoming eligible for settlement under the proposed changes.

However, a five-year pathway would remain open to individuals earning above £50,000, workers who have contributed to the healthcare and education sectors, as well as refugees admitted through authorized and safe routes.

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