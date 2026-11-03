Qatar Says Washington, Tehran Review Proposals to Reach Agreement
(MENAFN) The United States and Iran are examining proposals intended to create conditions for an agreement, as regional and international mediation efforts continue to address differences between the two sides, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said Tuesday.
“Efforts to bridge the gap between the two sides of the crisis, the United States and Iran, are still ongoing,” Ansari said during a news briefing.
He explained that Washington and Tehran were reviewing proposals put forward as part of efforts to establish a framework for an agreement, adding that both parties remained committed to pursuing negotiations.
Qatar is coordinating with regional partners and the international community to bring the crisis to an end, Ansari said, pointing to “very high-level coordination” among regional leaders seeking a resolution and aiming to prevent further escalation.
He said Doha was working toward an agreement that could strengthen mutual confidence and contribute to lasting regional stability.
Addressing maritime security, Ansari described freedom of navigation as “non-negotiable” and said Qatar would not accept threats against its tankers or other vessels.
The spokesman also dismissed allegations from Israeli parties that Qatar was interfering in Israel's elections, saying Doha would not allow itself to become a “scapegoat.”
His comments come amid continuing tensions between Tehran and Washington following the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28.
Iran has repeatedly called for the lifting of economic sanctions and an end to the US naval blockade as key conditions for reaching a diplomatic settlement.
On Tuesday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who heads Tehran's negotiating delegation, said Iran had provided Washington with a “firm and rational” response, placing responsibility on the US to prevent another conflict.
Qalibaf also warned that any renewed American military action would prompt an “unpredictable” Iranian response, with no geographical limits.
“Efforts to bridge the gap between the two sides of the crisis, the United States and Iran, are still ongoing,” Ansari said during a news briefing.
He explained that Washington and Tehran were reviewing proposals put forward as part of efforts to establish a framework for an agreement, adding that both parties remained committed to pursuing negotiations.
Qatar is coordinating with regional partners and the international community to bring the crisis to an end, Ansari said, pointing to “very high-level coordination” among regional leaders seeking a resolution and aiming to prevent further escalation.
He said Doha was working toward an agreement that could strengthen mutual confidence and contribute to lasting regional stability.
Addressing maritime security, Ansari described freedom of navigation as “non-negotiable” and said Qatar would not accept threats against its tankers or other vessels.
The spokesman also dismissed allegations from Israeli parties that Qatar was interfering in Israel's elections, saying Doha would not allow itself to become a “scapegoat.”
His comments come amid continuing tensions between Tehran and Washington following the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28.
Iran has repeatedly called for the lifting of economic sanctions and an end to the US naval blockade as key conditions for reaching a diplomatic settlement.
On Tuesday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who heads Tehran's negotiating delegation, said Iran had provided Washington with a “firm and rational” response, placing responsibility on the US to prevent another conflict.
Qalibaf also warned that any renewed American military action would prompt an “unpredictable” Iranian response, with no geographical limits.
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