Iran, US Weigh New Proposals as Qatar Pushes to Avert Wider War
(MENAFN) Washington and Tehran are actively reviewing proposals meant to clear the way for a deal, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said Tuesday, as mediators work to narrow the gap between the two adversaries.
“Efforts to bridge the gap between the two sides of the crisis, the United States and Iran, are still ongoing,” Ansari told a news briefing carried by a Doha-based satellite news channel.
The proposals are intended to build the conditions needed for an agreement, he said, adding that both the Iranian and US sides remain committed to the negotiating track.
Qatar is coordinating closely with regional partners and the wider international community to end the crisis, Ansari said. He described “very high-level coordination” among regional leaders aimed at securing a solution and preventing further escalation. Doha, he added, is seeking a deal that can build confidence and reinforce regional peace.
On shipping, Ansari was blunt. Freedom of navigation is “non-negotiable,” he said, and Qatar rejects any threat to Qatari tankers or other vessels.
He also dismissed claims by Israeli parties that Qatar is meddling in Israel’s elections, saying Doha would not be made a “scapegoat.”
The comments come as tensions between Iran and the United States remain high following the war that Washington and Israel launched against Tehran on Feb. 28. Iran has repeatedly demanded an end to the US naval blockade and the lifting of economic sanctions as part of any diplomatic settlement.
Also on Tuesday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who leads Tehran’s negotiating team, said Iran had sent Washington a “firm and rational” response. He said the United States must now decide whether to prevent another war.
Qalibaf also warned that any renewed US military action would draw an “unpredictable” Iranian response, one not confined by geography.
“Efforts to bridge the gap between the two sides of the crisis, the United States and Iran, are still ongoing,” Ansari told a news briefing carried by a Doha-based satellite news channel.
The proposals are intended to build the conditions needed for an agreement, he said, adding that both the Iranian and US sides remain committed to the negotiating track.
Qatar is coordinating closely with regional partners and the wider international community to end the crisis, Ansari said. He described “very high-level coordination” among regional leaders aimed at securing a solution and preventing further escalation. Doha, he added, is seeking a deal that can build confidence and reinforce regional peace.
On shipping, Ansari was blunt. Freedom of navigation is “non-negotiable,” he said, and Qatar rejects any threat to Qatari tankers or other vessels.
He also dismissed claims by Israeli parties that Qatar is meddling in Israel’s elections, saying Doha would not be made a “scapegoat.”
The comments come as tensions between Iran and the United States remain high following the war that Washington and Israel launched against Tehran on Feb. 28. Iran has repeatedly demanded an end to the US naval blockade and the lifting of economic sanctions as part of any diplomatic settlement.
Also on Tuesday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who leads Tehran’s negotiating team, said Iran had sent Washington a “firm and rational” response. He said the United States must now decide whether to prevent another war.
Qalibaf also warned that any renewed US military action would draw an “unpredictable” Iranian response, one not confined by geography.
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