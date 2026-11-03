Azerbaijani Air Force Sharpens Combat Readiness In Tactical Flight Drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)
As stipulated in the exercise plan, pilots' theoretical knowledge of flight conditions and safety regulations was assessed, and personnel were briefed on the relevant safety procedures.
Following medical examinations of the flight crews, military pilots conducted pre-flight inspections of Su-25ML and L-39 aircraft.
During the training flights, military pilots practised take-offs and landings, performed aerobatic manoeuvres at various altitudes, determined the coordinates of simulated enemy ground targets, conducted aerial reconnaissance, and carried out other training tasks.
The primary objective of the training flights is to enhance personnel's practical combat skills and improve their flight proficiency in responding to emerging threats to the country's airspace.
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