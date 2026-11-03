Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Author Chetan Bhagat On Books, AI And The Future Of Young People

Chetan Bhagat discusses books, AI and the future of young people on Tomorrow, Today.

Bestselling author Chetan Bhagat discusses creativity, ambition, India's service economy and how artificial intelligence will shape the next generation.

- Chetan BhagatSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Chetan Bhagat, one of India's best-selling English-language novelists. The episode explores creativity, ambition, education and the future of young people in an era shaped by artificial intelligence.In the conversation, Bhagat traces his path from an average student in West Delhi, whose grandparents arrived as refugees after Partition, to studying at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, working in investment banking and eventually becoming a full-time writer. He credits a teacher who made him write for his school magazine with first sparking his interest in writing."I was very lucky to be in somewhat boring times, because creativity only comes from boredom," Bhagat said during the episode.Topics covered in the episode include:- How unstructured, boring afternoons in childhood seeded his storytelling- The pressure of preparing for India's most competitive entrance exams- Why a degree alone no longer guarantees a good job for most graduates- The growth of India's app-based service economy and what it means for gig workers over the long term- The importance of scientific thinking and questioning authority for innovation- Raising children in a world of smartphones, algorithms and AIBhagat also shares practical advice for younger audiences. "You want a happy life, make some money, make some muscles and make time for people," he said."My origin story should not be the destination story," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today, describing the mindset he and Bhagat share about using difficult beginnings as motivation.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=0SKnkfHteX4About Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Chetan BhagatChetan Bhagat is an Indian author and columnist whose novels are among the best-selling English-language books in India, several of which have been adapted into films. He studied engineering at IIT Delhi and management at IIM Ahmedabad and worked in investment banking before writing full time.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Author Chetan Bhagat on Books, AI and the Future of Young People News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 03, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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