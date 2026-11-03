Richmond Home Sells For $1.8 Million, $50,000 Over Asking, With A Contract In 11 Days

Jsquared Interior Staging and Design staged 6604 Three Chopt Road in full, inside and out; the living room's layered staging against the home's coffered ceilings and grasscloth walls anchored a presentation that drew a contract in eleven days at $1,800,50

Chris Small, founder of Park 27 Group, is known for delivering exceptional real estate expertise, strategic marketing, and outstanding client service throughout the Richmond, Virginia market.

Johnathan and Jon Miller founders of Jsquared Interior Staging & Design

Chris Small of Park 27 listed 6604 Three Chopt Rd at $1,749,950 - sold $1,800,500 in 11 days after consultation, upgrades, and staging in and out by Jsquared.

- Johnathan H. Miller, Founder & CEO, Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A 2015-built home at 6604 Three Chopt Road, in Richmond's near West End, closed on October 19, 2026, for $1,800,500, roughly $50,550, or 2.9 percent, above its $1,749,950 list price, according to sale data recorded in the Central Virginia Regional MLS. The home went on the market September 24 and was pending by October 5, eleven days later. The sale is the highest price among the Richmond-area sales Jsquared Interior Staging and Design has staged and publicized this year, and at $462 per square foot, it lands within four dollars of the 2026 CVRMLS price-per-square-foot record of $466 that a Jsquared-staged Fan District home set earlier this year, a notable figure for a 3,895-square-foot house.The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home on 0.4 acres was listed by Chris Small of Park 27 and prepared by Jsquared, a Richmond-based luxury home staging company. Jsquared's engagement began with a design consultation, continued through guidance on the home's presale updates, and finished with a full luxury staging of the vacant home, inside and out, including the pool and outdoor living areas.The outdoor staging marks the second time in a month that Jsquared's exterior home staging work has preceded a seven-figure sale, following a James River property that closed at its full $1,499,000 asking price in early October. Where that home's grounds were dressed as a riverfront retreat, Three Chopt Road called for a different read: a 2015 home near the Country Club of Virginia corridor, where buyers at this price expect the backyard and pool to feel as finished as the kitchen.A newer home might seem to need less preparation than the century-old properties that fill Jsquared's portfolio, but the company argues the opposite pressure applies: a 2015 house at $1.75 million is competing directly with new construction, and buyers compare it to a builder's model home, not to its neighbors."People assume staging is for old houses with awkward rooms, and a ten-year-old luxury home will sell itself," said Johnathan H. Miller, Founder and CEO of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design. "It's the opposite. At $1.8 million, buyers are mentally cross-shopping new construction, so the home has to present like a model home with better landscaping, and that includes the pool and the yard. We staged this one to the property line, and a contract in eleven days at $50,000 over asking is what that looks like when it works."Small, who has sold homes across Richmond's Fan District, Museum District, and near West End for more than two decades, said buyers render their verdict almost immediately. "The difference between a house that's ready and one that's just pretty comes down to trust. Beautiful staging over basics nobody fixed can hurt you more than doing nothing," Small said. "Buyers can tell within minutes. They've already seen the photos online, so the showing is about whether the house lives up to them. When it does, buyers relax and start picturing their life there. That's when strong offers come in."The sale is the seventh collaboration between Small and Jsquared to close at or above list price in 2026, a run that spans a converted duplex that sold $255,000 over asking, a landmark Tudor, two Museum District homes, an 1895 Fan District townhome, and now a modern near-West End luxury property, evidence, the company says, that the preparation model holds across every age and price of home.About Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignJsquared Interior Staging and Design is a Richmond, Virginia-based home staging and interior design company specializing exclusively in vacant home staging, luxury home staging, exterior home staging, renovation design, vacation rental design, and short-term rental design throughout Central Virginia. The company's process typically begins with a design consultation for sellers and their agents, followed by full staging of the vacant property, an approach the company says produces stronger sale results than staging around a seller's existing furniture. Across historic city rowhomes, rural acreage properties, and suburban family homes alike, Jsquared's design consultation and vacant staging model has repeatedly preceded fast sales at or above asking price. The company has been recognized by the International Association of Home Staging Professionals(IAHSP) for Home Staging Excellence, Design Excellence, and Client Care Excellence, and its founder has been named among the Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging by the Real Estate Staging Association(RESA). More information is available at jsquaredrva.About Park 27Park 27 is a boutique real estate advisory firm serving Central Virginia, with particular expertise in Richmond's Fan District, Museum District, Monument Avenue corridor, Windsor Farms, and the Near West End. Founded on the belief that clients deserve thoughtful strategy, expert guidance, and honest counsel, Park 27 combines deep local market knowledge with an affiliation with Leverage Global Partners, providing clients with both local expertise and global reach.

Johnathan H. Miller

Jsquared Interior Staging & Design LLC

+1 804-239-9845

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Richmond Home Sells for $1.8 Million, $50,000 Over Asking, With a Contract in 11 Days News Provided By Jsquared Interior Staging & Design LLC November 03, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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