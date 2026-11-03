Arabian Horse Association Celebrates A Breakthrough Year For Members And The Arabian Horse, Sets Sights On A Bright 2027

A young horse enthusiast shares a special moment of trust and connection with an Arabian horse, reflecting the bond that inspires generations of horse lovers.

The Arabian Horse Association has opened new doors for riders of every discipline, energized the 2026 National Tour

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Arabian Horse Association is celebrating a remarkable stretch of progress. In just six months, the Association has carried the story of the Arabian horse well beyond the traditional show ring, brought a bolder and more proactive voice to its national events, and launched seven priorities built to serve members, welcome newcomers and inspire the next generation of riders. And this is only the beginning.

Telling a Bigger Story About the Arabian Horse

The Arabian Horse Association is showing the world what Arabian owners have always known: the Arabian is a versatile, athletic and accessible partner for today's horse lovers. The Association's messaging now pairs the breed's celebrated heritage with its performance and modern relevance, spotlighting endurance, sport horse, dressage, hunter, western and recreational riding alongside the show ring. Families, young riders and newcomers are starting to see pathways in, supported by mentorship and education.

Taryl O'Shea, CEO of the Arabian Horse Association, has led that charge as the Association's public voice, sharing the Arabian story through interviews, published articles, podcasts and media outreach focused on youth engagement, recreational riding, endurance, accessibility and the future of equestrian sport.

“The Arabian is the logical choice for anyone who wants an equine partner, at every level and in every discipline,” said O'Shea.“Whether you compete, ride for the joy of it, raise a family around horses or are meeting an Arabian for the very first time, there is a place for you with us. Our job is to make sure you find it.”

“You Belong”: Opening the Door to Everyone

The Association's“You Belong” campaign delivers a simple and powerful message: you do not have to compete in the show arena to be part of the Arabian horse community. The campaign reaches out to recreational riders, owners, enthusiasts, families and newcomers, and the Association is continuing to build on its early success.

A 2026 National Tour to Remember

This year, the Arabian Horse Association turned its national calendar into a showcase for the breed, using each national event to show the world what these horses can do and giving the public an opportunity to meet these amazing horses up close. The 2026 National Tour featured five championship events:

. Youth & Mid Summer Nationals

. Canadian Nationals

. Sport Horse Nationals

. Distance Nationals

. The 60th anniversary of U.S. Nationals

The Distance Nationals championship highlighted endurance and distance riding, disciplines at the heart of the breed's story. The 60th anniversary of U.S. Nationals honored six decades of tradition while looking boldly ahead to greater participation, a stronger community and the next generation of Arabian enthusiasts.

“Sixty years of U.S. Nationals is a milestone worth celebrating,” said O'Shea.“But the best way to honor that history is to support the owners, breeders, competitors, families and horses who will write the next sixty years.”

Seven Priorities Driving the Future

Since May, the Association has set seven long-term priorities in motion. Together, they chart a clear and exciting course for the organization:

. Member and digital experience. Making it easier and more rewarding for members to connect with the Association through technology, digital communication and accessible online resources.

. Participation beyond the show ring. Creating new ways for recreational members, non-showing owners, families and enthusiasts to get involved, powered in part by“You Belong.”

. Growing demand for Arabians. Introducing and reintroducing the breed to new audiences, with clear and welcoming entry points for newcomers.

. Youth pathways. Strengthening programs that attract, retain and mentor young riders, with a focus on education, leadership and family involvement.

. Events for a modern audience. Building on the strength of Association events for competitors while growing them into standout spectator, educational and community experiences.

. Partnerships and collaboration. Forging relationships with organizations, media, equestrian partners and stakeholders who share a passion for the Arabian horse.

. Strengthening the Association for 2027 and beyond. Building a more connected, modern and accessible organization with stronger communication and broader participation.

Bringing New Audiences to the Breed

Programs such as Meet the Arabian, Heart Horse, breeder spotlights and barn tours are sharing the personal stories of the horses and people who make this community so special. Combined with the Discovery Farms program, these efforts are opening barn doors to new audiences and creating meaningful, hands-on ways to experience the Arabian horse.

The Association is also strengthening the community from within through member re-engagement, educational opportunities and initiatives that celebrate the breed's rich history and enduring appeal. Activities surrounding the U.S. National Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show, including recognition of The Black Stallion, gave enthusiasts and the broader public even more ways to connect with the people and traditions at the heart of the Arabian horse industry.

2027: A Bright Road Ahead

With strong momentum behind it, the Arabian Horse Association enters 2027 ready to expand Arabian horse ownership, strengthen the industry and create new opportunities for breeders, owners and enthusiasts to thrive. Planned priorities include:

. Industry support. Exploring business development and educational resources for industry professionals.

. Grassroots engagement. Expanding local, community-level opportunities to join the Arabian horse world.

. Greater program reach. Bringing Meet the Arabian, Heart Horse and Discovery Farms to even more people.

. Storytelling and outreach. Pairing powerful storytelling with broader media outreach and continued member engagement to introduce the Arabian horse to new generations.

“These past six months proved just how many people want to be part of the Arabian horse story,” said O'Shea.“We have built a strong foundation, and 2027 is going to be a bright year. Whether it is a first barn tour, a local event or a lifelong partnership with an Arabian, we are going to make it easier than ever for people to join us.”

Beatriz Arana

EnergiaCommCorp

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Arabian Horse Association Celebrates a Breakthrough Year for Members and the Arabian Horse, Sets Sights on a Bright 2027 News Provided By EnergiaCommCorp November 03, 2026, 11:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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