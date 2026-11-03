On The Sidelines Of Gateway Gulf ... Batelco By Beyon And Mazad Renew Partnership To Advance Circular Economy

Beyon and Mazad Sign Agreement during Gateway Gulf 2026

Partnership has enabled the responsible reuse of more than 100,000 retired assets with a gross book value of BD2.2 million, and no assets sent to landfill

- Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al KhalifaMANAMA, BAHRAIN, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Batelco by Beyon, part of the Beyon Group, and Mazad, Bahrain's leading digital auction and marketplace platform specialising in live and online auctions, have signed a renewed partnership agreement during Gateway Gulf 2026, in the presence of H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of Beyon Group. The companies also announced significant achievements as part of their collaboration to responsibly manage and repurpose Batelco's retired assets.During 2026 to date, more than 100,000 retired assets, including machinery, equipment and scrap, have been collected from over 1,000 Batelco locations across the Kingdom, ranging from its headquarters and facilities across Bahrain to the Hawar Islands. Together, these represent close to 300 tonnes of retired assets and surplus materials, including an estimated 230 tonnes of mobile shelters, vehicles and other steel assets, 25 tonnes of electronics and network equipment and 35 tonnes of furniture and other materials. With a combined gross book value of BD2.2 million the assets have been managed through Mazad's platform and asset disposal services, providing an efficient and transparent process for bringing a diverse range of retired assets to market and extending their productive use.All assets sold through the collaboration have been repurposed, with none sent to landfill. Extending the useful life of assets and materials, and recovering materials from items that cannot be reused, supports Beyon Group's approach to the circular economy by reducing waste and keeping materials in productive use for longer. These efforts contribute to a reduction of approximately 1,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions.Beyon Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer, Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa said:“We are very pleased to renew our partnership with Mazad and shine a light on the results of our collaboration, demonstrating how sustainability can be embedded into practical business processes across our operations. More than 100,000 retired assets, representing close to 300 tonnes of materials have been repurposed rather than sent to landfills, with the reuse and recovery helping to avoid more than 1000 tonnes of CO2e emissions. Working with Mazad has enabled us to manage these assets responsibly and efficiently by extending the useful life of materials that may otherwise have gone to waste.”Commenting on the announcement, Nezar Habib, Chief Executive Officer of Mazad, said:“We are proud of what our collaboration with Batelco has achieved and look forward to continuing the journey through our renewed partnership. Managing more than 100,000 assets collected from over 1,000 locations demonstrates the scale and operational capability that can be achieved through an efficient and transparent approach to asset management. Through Mazad's platform and expertise, retired assets can be efficiently brought to market and connected with purchasers who can put them back into productive use. This creates value from assets that have reached the end of their original use while supporting more responsible business practices.Both Beyon and Mazad are portfolio companies of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat). Their collaboration demonstrates how complementary capabilities across Mumtalakat's portfolio can support operational efficiency while contributing to more sustainable business practices in the Kingdom.

Madeleine Doporto

Beyon Group

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On the Sidelines of Gateway Gulf... Batelco by Beyon and Mazad Renew Partnership to Advance Circular Economy News Provided By Beyon November 03, 2026, 11:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment, Telecommunications, Waste Management



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