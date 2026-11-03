Elnaaz Norouzi On Her Journey From India To Hollywood: 'I See India Very Much As My Country'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Elnaaz Norouzi has opened up about her journey in the entertainment industry.

She described it as a path shaped by hard work, learning and new experiences. Norouzi also expressed her strong connection with India, saying she considers it very much her country. Speaking to IANS, Elnaaz reflected on how her journey has evolved over the years, admitting that making her way in the industry was not easy and required considerable effort.

“I mean, my journey has definitely evolved. I'm not going to lie, it wasn't easy and it was a lot of hard work. It was a lot of me learning a lot of new things and finding my way through to the destination that I want to be at,” she said.

The actress said she feels grateful to have had the opportunity to work across different countries and entertainment industries. While she continues to explore opportunities internationally, she shared that India holds a special place in her heart.

“And I think I can say I'm really grateful to be able to work in all of these territories that are not necessarily mine, in countries that are not necessarily mine, even though I see India very much as my country. But to be now venturing out to Hollywood and getting these opportunities is beautiful,” she added.

For the unversed, Elnaaz was born in Tehran, Iran, and moved to Hanover, Germany, with her family when she was eight years old. She grew up in Germany before moving to India to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

She rose to prominence for her portrayal of Zoya Mirza in the popular web series 'Sacred Games.'

She will next be seen in the upcoming film 'The Fix.' The actress said the movie, which is based on a true story, will feature plenty of action, along with several unexpected twists and turns. She also teased that the film will see her in a completely different avatar, offering audiences a fresh side of her acting abilities.

Elnaaz said,“I think what you can expect from The Fix is a lot of action, a lot of real stories, because this film is based on a true story. You can expect a lot of twists and turns, and you can expect me in a totally different avatar.”