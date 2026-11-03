BJP Chief Nitin Nabin To Visit UP's Gorakhpur On Nov 4-5

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin will visit Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh for two days on November 4-5 for the party's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' rally and other organisational activities in view of the upcoming state Assembly polls.

During this visit, Nabin will offer prayers at Baba Gorakhnath Temple and chair several important organisational meetings with the state's top leadership, current and former public representatives, and office-bearers in view of the upcoming elections.

According to an official statement from the BJP, Nabin is scheduled to arrive in Gorakhpur on Wednesday morning and lead the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' rally in the afternoon. The protest march (Padyatra) will commence from Maharana Pratap Inter College and conclude at the Mata Kali Temple near the Sardar Patel statue in the district.

Following the 'padayatra', the BJP chief is set to reach the Annexe Bhawan in Taramandal, where he will interact with the intellectuals (Prabuddh Varg) of the society. He will also hold a meeting with the party's public representatives. Late in the evening, Nabin is scheduled to participate in a crucial meeting of the Uttar Pradesh BJP Core Committee.

On the second day of his visit on Thursday, Nitin Nabin will offer prayers at Baba Gorakhnath Temple in the morning.

Later, the BJP chief is set to hold a meeting with former party office-bearers, including former state and regional office-bearers from the last three terms, former district in-charges, and former district presidents.

Following this, Nitin Nabin will interact with former public representatives, including former Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, former MLAs, Legislative Council members, former Zila Panchayat presidents, and former Nagar Palika and Nagar Panchayat presidents.

Thereafter, he is scheduled to hold a detailed meeting with state office-bearers (including the State President, state office-bearers, regional office-bearers, and other key officials) to finalise the roadmap for upcoming campaigns and electoral strategy.

Earlier, BJP chief Nabin led the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' rally in Delhi, Haryana, Bihar and West Bengal.

The campaign has been launched to counter the INDIA bloc's protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gaynesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.