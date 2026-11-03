Indian Students Headed To Uzbekistan Must Receive Quality Medical Education: MEA

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Indian government remains focused on ensuring that Indian students headed to Uzbekistan to pursue higher studies, including in the medical field, must receive "quality education" complying with the guidelines of India's National Medical Commission, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India continues to engage with Uzbekistan to address issues related to Indian students and advisories have also been issued by the Indian Embassy in Tashkent and the National Medical Commission.

"We continue to engage with the Uzbeki side as far as issues pertaining to Indian students are concerned. You would have seen some of the advisories that we have issued, the embassy in Tashkent, as also we have advisory issued by the National Medical Commission giving certain guidelines or giving certain advisory to students who wish to pursue education in not just in Uzbekistan but at several other places. Please do have a look at the advisories that have been issued," said Jaiswal when asked about a drop in enrolment of Indian students pursuing MBBS in Uzbekistan.

"I just want to say that the government remains focused on ensuring that Indian students who are headed to Uzbekistan to pursue education, including medical education, must receive quality education, quality medical education, such that they comply with the guidelines of the National Medical Commission, which is a body here in India. It is also important to ensure that Indian students headed to Uzbekistan for medical studies or other studies are not exploited by unscrupulous elements, both here in India as also in Uzbekistan. And as I said, I urge you to look at the advisories that we've issued. You will get a clearer idea as to why things are happening the way they are happening," he added.

In April, the National Medical Commission issued an advisory for Indian students seeking admission for undergraduate medical courses in Uzbekistan. It stated that the commission has noticed that several Indian students continue to seek admission in private medical colleges abroad that do not comply with the prescribed regulations. It mentioned that institutions often follow curricula, timelines, and training standards that are not aligned with those mandated in India.

It cautioned students aspiring to pursue medical education abroad have been cautioned against enrolling in foreign medical college's unauthorized medical colleges and offshore programs operating in violation of regulatory norms. They have also been advised to exercise due diligence before taking admission.

The National Medical Commission further stated, "Accordingly, any deviation from the following requirements may result in disqualification from obtaining registration in India: Duration of the Course; Medium of Instruction; Syllabus and Curriculum; Clinical Training; Internship or Clerkship arrangements."