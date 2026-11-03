Heavy Rains In Coastal Andhra Under Cyclone Murasu's Impact

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 3 (IANS) Heavy rains continue to lash south coastal Andhra Pradesh under the impact of severe cyclonic storm 'Murasu', which crossed the coast in the early hours of Tuesday.

Gusty winds uprooted trees and electricity poles in a few places, while heavy rains inundated low-lying areas, disrupting normal life.

Crops were damaged, and electricity supply was disrupted in the affected districts. No loss of life has been reported.

The severe cyclonic storm crossed south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narasapur close to between 3.30 a.m. and 5.30 a.m. with the wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

Widespread rainfall was recorded in Prakasam, Bapatla, Palnadu, Krishna, Eluru, and West Godavari.

Officials said that since Monday, the state has recorded an average rainfall of 20.38 cm, with Bapatla district receiving 21 cm and Prakasam district receiving 20 cm.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the districts of Bapatla, Guntur, and Prakasam until Wednesday morning.

The sea conditions along the coast in Bapatla district were rough due to high waves. At Suryalanka beach, the seawater had come out to about 50 metres inland due to strong waves.

Officials noted that the average rainfall deficit in the state has decreased from 53 per cent to 28.9 per cent due to the rains brought by the cyclones 'Arnab' and 'Murasu'.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), heavy rains are likely in Polavaram, Kakinada, NTR, Krishna, Bapatla, and Palnadu districts in the next few hours.

Moderate rainfall is likely in Manyam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, and Eluru districts.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that 'Murasu' is likely to move north-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a deep depression by Tuesday midnight.

It warned of extremely heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and adjoining Telangana on Tuesday and very heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Wednesday.

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to remain alert and follow official weather updates and safety instructions.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the impact of the cyclone from the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre at the Secretariat.

The Chief Minister inquired with officials about various aspects, including rainfall recorded in different regions and the intensity of the winds.

He stated that precious lives were saved by keeping the public alerted at all times. He also mentioned having called up his Tamil Nadu and Karnataka counterparts to seek their cooperation in restoration works.

He directed officials to analyse the incoming data and ensure that the administrative systems operate effectively in response to the situation.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for "data-driven decision-making" in every aspect.

Officials said a 2 per cent reduction in the rainfall deficit was recorded over the last 24 hours and a further 2 per cent reduction is expected over the next five days.

Groundwater levels have risen by 0.45 metres in a single day. It is estimated that groundwater reserves could be recharged by 20 to 30 TMC (thousand million cubic feet).

Ponds and minor irrigation tanks are estimated to have received up to 10 TMC of water. Officials reported that 7 to 8 TMC of water has reached the reservoirs.