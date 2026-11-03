Dia Mirza Deleted Video Controversy: BMC Has Right To Decide Social Media Content, Says Maha CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) After a major political controversy erupted over Bollywood actress Dia Mirza's Diwali appeal video, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday broke his silence and spoke about the ongoing dispute.

The eco-friendly and firecracker-free Diwali public awareness campaign launched by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) featured Madhuri Dixit, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and actress Diya Mirza among others.

The video appeal, featuring celebrities, originally posted by the BMC on its social media handle, was deleted following criticism from MLA Amit Satam.

Mayor Ritu Tawde also distanced herself from the issue, blaming the social media agency and administration.

Amidst the rising political debate, the Bombay High Court questioned the backlash, asking what was wrong with celebrities advocating for an eco-friendly festival. Breaking his silence on the matter, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has now responded to the ongoing dispute.

CM Fadnavis addressed the media in Pune on Tuesday after inaugurating the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar metro route. When asked about the deletion of Dia Mirza's video and the Bombay High Court's directives, he remarked that he did not believe the High Court had reprimanded anyone and suggested it might have merely expressed an opinion, noting that the matter had not officially gone to the High Court as a formal case.

When asked about the High Court raising questions regarding the removal of the video from social media, CM Fadnavis said that deleting the video was the BMC's prerogative. He stated that whoever owns the social media handle retains full authority over what content to publish or remove, and that the BMC acted according to its own discretion.

Speaking on the actress, CM Fadnavis added, "Actress Dia Mirza may be a renowned and successful actress, but she is not a prominent national political leader of India. This issue is not at our level; it is a minor matter," suggesting it was inappropriate to direct such questions to him.

Addressing the backlash surrounding her Diwali video, actress Dia Mirza asked, "I spoke in favour of a pollution-free festival, what did I do wrong?"

On Tuesday, the High Court expressed strong displeasure without directly naming anyone regarding the deletion of Dia Mirza's video.

The Bench observed that in a secular nation like India, it is unfortunate and contrary to the principles of secularism when political leaders assign communal angles to the choice of public celebrities stepping forward for the public good.

Emphasising that no individual can be excluded from celebrating festivals, the court directed the municipal administration to re-broadcast Dia Mirza's removed video.