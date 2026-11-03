BJP Refutes Talks Of Bihar NDA Discord After Two Independent Mlcs Extend Support To It

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 3 (IANS) The induction of two newly elected independent Members of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLCs) into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has triggered political unease within the state's ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with the Janata Dal-United questioning the move.

However, the BJP has refuted any talks of discord within the NDA in Bihar.

State BJP President Sanjay Saraogi clarified that the two MLCs had not formally joined the party but had only extended their support to it.

Rejecting suggestions of any disagreement within the NDA, Saraogi said the alliance was completely united and working together in Bihar.

He cited the recent NDA programme in Bhagalpur on Monday, which was attended by BJP President Nitin Nabin, JD-U leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) National President Santosh Kumar Suman and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) representative Deepak Prakash.

Saraogi said that NDA leaders were participating in joint programmes and maintaining coordination among alliance partners.

He added that the alliance was not only running the government together but was also taking part in public programmes and protests as a united front.

The JD-U has particularly objected to the BJP's decision to bring Rahul Raj into its fold.

Rahul Raj and Banshidhar Brajwasi had won their respective seats in the recently concluded Bihar Legislative Council elections as Independent candidates.

State JD-U President Umesh Kushwaha questioned why the BJP had decided to re-induct Rahul Raj, who had earlier been expelled from the party for six years.

His remarks have added to speculation over differences between the two alliance partners following the MLC election results.

Senior JD-U leader and MLA Shyam Rajak also questioned the propriety of independent candidates joining political parties after winning elections.

He said that political parties were free to extend support to independent candidates, but added that joining a party after securing victory as an Independent was ethically questionable.

The controversy has emerged in the aftermath of the Bihar MLC elections, with the BJP's move involving the two Independent winners drawing objections from within its own alliance.