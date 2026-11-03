US And Mexico Floods: Cars Swept Away, Homes Submerged As Torrential Rains Trigger Chaos (WATCH)

Torrential rainfall has triggered severe flooding across parts of the United States and Mexico, leaving homes inundated, roads submerged and communities struggling to cope with rising water levels. Emergency response teams have been conducting rescue operations in flood-hit areas of the US, including Arizona, where several residents were trapped inside their homes. Meanwhile, dramatic videos from Mexico showed powerful floodwaters sweeping away vehicles and carrying them towards the sea.

The extreme weather has prompted flood warnings and evacuations, while concerns over further damage continue as heavy rainfall affects several regions.

US Southwest Braces For Severe Flooding

Heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Rachel brought strong winds and intense downpours to parts of the US Southwest, triggering flash floods and river flooding. Several communities in Arizona reported flooding, with emergency personnel rescuing people trapped inside homes and carrying out boat rescue operations, the Associated Press reported.

In Pagosa Springs, a tourist town in southwestern Colorado known for its hot springs and ski resorts, officials warned of potentially catastrophic flooding. The San Juan River was forecast to rise to 21.9 feet, exceeding the 17.8-foot level recorded during the devastating 1911 flood, which destroyed large parts of the town.

Flood watches and warnings were issued on Saturday for nearly all of Arizona, as well as parts of southern Utah, southwestern Colorado, western New Mexico and southern Nevada, including the Four Corners region.

The National Weather Service cautioned that continued rainfall could cause further flooding and make roads in remote areas impassable. A meteorologist in Tucson said some parts of the region were receiving rainfall equivalent to two or three months' worth within just a few days.

Forecasters estimated that some areas could receive up to four inches of rain, with wet conditions expected to continue through Monday.

FLOODING REPORTED ACROSS ARIZONA

A massive coast-to-coast storm system has caused local rivers to overflow, turning desert roads into raging waterways.

Dangerous flooding conditions are being reported in several areas, with officials urging caution.

Motorists are advised to avoid flooded roads and remain off the streets when possible.

- (@Whi_rlz) November 3, 2026

Mexico: Floodwaters Sweep Away Cars In Los Cabos

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in parts of Mexico, including San José del Cabo in Baja California Sur. Videos from the region showed powerful currents sweeping vehicles through the Costa Azul stream as normally dry channels turned into fast-flowing waterways.

Shocking footage coming from Mexico!

Flash floods hit Los Cabos, Mexico, after up to 175 mm of rain fell in hours.

Cars were swept out to sea as dry riverbeds turned into raging torrents, neighbourhoods flooded and roads closed.

#Mexico #rainfall #MexicoNews Ravinder Singh (@ravindraJourno) October 31, 2026

Rainfall reportedly exceeded 100 mm in some areas, flooding roads and overwhelming local drainage systems. Footage from Los Cabos also showed vehicles being carried towards the sea as floodwaters surged through normally dry riverbeds.

Hurricane Simon battered Mexico's Pacific coast on October 12, bringing heavy rain and strong winds and adding to weather-related disruptions in the region.

Crazy!!! Flash floods hit Los Cabos, Mexico, after up to 175 mm of rain fell in hours on Friday.

Cars were swept out to sea as dry riverbeds turned into raging torrents, neighbourhoods flooded and roads closed. Afternoon classes were cancelled. Volcaholic (@volcaholic1) October 30, 2026

Flooding Also Reported In Florida

Separately, torrential rainfall triggered flash flooding across Brevard County in Florida, adding to concerns about the impact of intense rainfall in different parts of the United States.

Authorities and weather officials have warned of further flooding in affected areas, particularly as continued rainfall could cause rivers and waterways to rise.

Torrential rain has triggered flash floods across Brevard County, Florida.

Follow: PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) November 3, 2026