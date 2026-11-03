BJYM Announces New In-Charges For 17 Organisational Districts In HP

BJYM Announces New District Appointments in Himachal Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Himachal Pradesh President Sunny Shukla on Tuesday announced the appointment of district in-charges for all 17 organisational districts in the state following consultations with the party's senior leadership. Shukla said the appointments were aimed at strengthening organisational coordination, accelerating activities at the district level and increasing youth participation in party programmes.

Strategic Distribution of Responsibilities

State office-bearers have been assigned responsibilities across different districts to strengthen the organisation at the district and sub-district levels. As part of the appointments, State Vice President Arvind Kumar has been appointed as the in-charge of Chamba, State IT Coordinator Manpreet Singh for Nurpur, State Secretary Nekraj Thakur for Kangra, State Treasurer Abhishek Thakur for Palampur and State General Secretary Shashwat Kapoor for Dehra.

Key Leadership Assignments

Similarly, Media Co-Incharge Manoj Chandel has been appointed as the in-charge of Hamirpur, State Vice President Yogesh Thakur for Una, Chief Spokesperson Bhuvnesh Thakur for Bilaspur, State Social Media Coordinator Sanjay Barta for Sundernagar and State Vice President Amit Thakur for Mandi. Further appointments include State Spokesperson Amin Chauhan as the in-charge of Kullu, State Secretary Ruchin Chauhan for Lahaul-Spiti, State Spokesperson Neel Kamal Gupta for Kinnaur, State Secretary Vipin Pal for Mahasu, State Vice President Rohit Bhardwaj for Shimla, State General Secretary Sushil Kadsholi for Solan and State Media In-Charge Nishant Thakur for Sirmaur.

Organizational Strengthening and Future Focus

With these appointments, the BJYM has assigned district-level responsibilities across all 17 organisational districts of Himachal Pradesh. Shukla said the newly appointed district in-charges would play an important role in ensuring the effective implementation of organisational programmes, strengthening coordination among party workers and expanding activities at the district and sub-district levels.

He further said that every BJYM worker was committed to the organisation and public service, adding that the new appointments would help further strengthen the organisational structure of the youth wing. Congratulating the newly appointed district in-charges, Shukla expressed confidence that they would discharge their responsibilities with dedication and sincerity. He also announced that all the appointments would come into effect immediately. (ANI)

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