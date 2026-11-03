KC Venugopal Calls For Strengthening Public Accounts Committees In India

Strengthening Legislative Oversight

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 3 (ANI): Congress MP and Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, KC Venugopal, on Tuesday called for strengthening the functioning of Public Accounts Committees, citing the rising expenditure across different areas, on the inaugural session of the two-day All-India Conference of Chairpersons of Public Accounts Committees of Parliament and State/UT Legislatures in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural session, Venugopal expressed hope that the two-day conference would contribute to improving the functioning of the committees and strengthening the system of legislative oversight over public expenditure. "I think this two-day meeting will be fruitful for the future committee's functioning. We need to strengthen our system a little more because now the expenditure is now huge in different areas. Therefore, there is a need of strengthen the PAC," Venugopal told ANI.

Inauguration and Participants

The conference was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in the presence of Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee of the Kerala Legislative Assembly KN Balagopal.

According to an official release from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Venugopal delivered the welcome address, while Deputy Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly Shanimol Usman proposed the vote of thanks.

Focus on Accountability and Governance

The two-day conference is being held on the theme, 'Audit, Accountability and Good Governance – The Evolving Role of the PAC'. The deliberations will provide a platform for sharing experiences, exchanging best practices and exploring ways to further strengthen the role of Public Accounts Committees in ensuring legislative oversight of public expenditure and promoting transparency, accountability and financial discipline in governance, a release said.

As key parliamentary institutions entrusted with examining public expenditure and ensuring that public funds are utilised in accordance with legislative intent, Public Accounts Committees play a vital role in upholding the principles of accountability and responsible governance. The conference is also expected to facilitate constructive discussions on emerging challenges in public financial management, the evolving audit landscape and the need to enhance the effectiveness of legislative scrutiny.

Closing Sessions

Chairpersons and members of Public Accounts Committees of Parliament and State/UT Legislatures, along with other distinguished dignitaries, are participating in the conference. The conference will conclude on Wednesday, November 4, with a valedictory session to be addressed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly and the Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament will also address the session. The Deputy Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly will deliver the welcome address, while the Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee of the Kerala Legislative Assembly will propose the vote of thanks, a release added. (ANI)

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