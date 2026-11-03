CM Dhami Accuses Congress Of Spreading Anarchy Over Electoral Rolls

Dhami Targets Congress Over Electoral Roll Protests

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday accused the Congress of engaging in the "politics of anarchy and negativity", alleging that the party was attempting to spread unrest in the country over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Dhami made the remarks while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' rally at Gandhi Park in Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar district. The Chief Minister led the march along with other state BJP leaders.

Questioning Opposition Objections

Targeting the Congress over its protests against the SIR exercise, Dhami questioned the opposition's objections, saying that the electoral roll revision was not being conducted for the first time. He said, "The Congress is engaging in politics of anarchy and negativity. Sometimes they spread anarchy over the SIR issue. Is SIR happening for the first time? They (opposition) are taking out 'nyay yatra'."

Corruption Accusations and Political Context

Further alleging that the Congress had a history of corruption, Dhami described the party as the "mother of corruption" and accused it of attempting to create anarchy in the country. "If any party has given birth to corruption, it is the Congress. Those who gave birth to corruption are today working to spread anarchy in the country," Dhami added.

BJP Responds to Opposition Rallies

The rally was organised under the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march, with Dhami and the state leadership participating in the programme in Rudrapur. The BJP launched a counter-march in response to opposition protests against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The march witnessed large participation of BJP workers and supporters, with national flags prominently displayed throughout the procession.

The march comes after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a mega rally organised by the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, said that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would be removed from his post and jailed, while accusing him of facilitating alleged vote theft in the country.

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