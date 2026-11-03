Madhya Pradesh CM Vows Zero Tolerance Against Crime Amid Police Honors

Government Commitment to Public Safety

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Reaffirming his government's strict zero-tolerance approach toward crime, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday warned that the state will "never tolerate criminal elements," citing prompt police intervention in a recent encounter in Bhopal and conferring martyr status on Town Inspector (TI) Dilip Puri, who lost his life in the line of duty in Dewas.

Addressing a press conference here after reviewing the passing out parade of 48 newly inducted Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), Chief Minister Yadav asserted that the supreme sacrifice of frontline personnel will not go in vain, announcing full state support to TI Dilip Puri's bereaved family, including a government job for his wife, while emphasising that the administration remains proactive in dealing with offenders with an iron hand.

Police Force Expansion and Welfare

"Our government is running continuous recruitment drives across all departments. Within the police department alone, nearly 18,500 posts have been sanctioned over the past three years. Continuous recruitment is underway across all cadres-from constables to Sub-Inspectors and DSPs. As a result, all our police training academies are operating at full capacity with successive batches," CM Yadav said.

Lauding the force for effectively curbing Naxalism and maintaining internal security, the Chief Minister noted that the government has addressed long-pending service demands by clearing tens of thousands of career elevations. "Keeping the interests of the administration and the police force in mind, the state government has cleared more than 65,000 promotions. This has addressed the long-standing backlog for our jawans, granting them their rightful positions according to departmental requirements," he said.

Honoring Frontline Sacrifices

Affirming the state's resolve to honour frontline sacrifices, CM Yadav stated that Town Inspector (TI) Dilip Puri, who lost his life in the line of duty in Dewas district, has been accorded the status of a martyr. "The government will extend all possible support to the bereaved family of TI Dilip Puri, including providing a government job to his wife. The supreme sacrifice of our jawans will not be forgotten. The state will not tolerate criminal elements under any circumstances," Yadav said, also citing a swift encounter operation in Bhopal following an incident involving an IAS officer as an example of prompt police intervention.

The Chief Minister also touched upon the ongoing 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' (Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao) campaign across the state, noting that large-scale foot marches had been held in Indore with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and in Jabalpur with Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the Bhopal leg of the campaign. (ANI)

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