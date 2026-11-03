Vaishnavi Sharma Makes Massive Leap In ICC Women ODI Player Rankings

Vaishnavi Sharma Climbs ICC ODI Rankings

Indian's 3-0 clean sweep against Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series has translated into significant gains for several players in the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings, with young spinner Vaishnavi Sharma making the biggest jump after an impressive bowling performance in the series finale, according to the ICC website.

The 20-year-old left-arm spinner climbed 53 places to reach 94th in the ODI bowling rankings after taking nine wickets across the last two matches of the series. After claiming four wickets in the second ODI, Vaishnavi produced a match-winning five-wicket haul in the third and final match, returning figures of 5/39 in just her third appearance in the format. Her performance also earned her the Player of the Match award as India completed the clean sweep in the ICC Women's Championship series.

Gains for Indian and Zimbabwean Players

Bowling and Batting Progress

India's bowling attack saw further gains, with Sayali Satghare rising 18 places to 85th in the rankings. Her disciplined effort in the final ODI, which included figures of 2/11 in six overs and 30 dot balls, contributed to her rise. Kranti Gaud also moved up one place to 24th after picking up two wickets in Vadodara. Among Zimbabwe's bowlers, Nomvelo Sibanda gained two places to reach 60th. She made an early impact in the third ODI by dismissing Yastika Bhatia off the first ball of the innings.

In the batting rankings, India's Pratika Rawal climbed three places to 18th after registering her third consecutive half-century of the series. Shafali Verma also made progress, moving up eight places to joint 65th following her attacking 51-run knock in the final ODI. Zimbabwe's batters also registered gains in the latest update. Opener Modester Mupachikwa moved up three places to 36th after scoring 37 runs in the series finale, while captain Josephine Nkomo climbed two places to 49th. The latest rankings update reflects the impact of the three-match series, with India's players making notable progress following their dominant performance against Zimbabwe.

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