Woman Posing As TTE Caught After Passenger Demands ID On Train (WATCH)

A woman allegedly posing as a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) was caught after a fellow passenger challenged her credentials aboard a train travelling from Maharashtra to Bihar. The woman had reportedly been waking passengers around 2 am to inspect their tickets, but her attempt to issue a ticket on a blank sheet of paper quickly exposed her.

The incident came to light after an X user named Nitu shared photographs of the woman along with a detailed account of the dramatic encounter inside the train.

महाराष्ट्र से बिहार जाने वाली एक ट्रेन में रात करीब 2 बजे एक महिला अचानक यात्रियों को उठाकर उनके टिकट चेक करने लगी

वह खुद को टीटी बताकर लोगों से टिकट मांग रही थी

इस दौरान एक यात्री के पास टिकट नहीं था, जबकि दूसरे यात्री ने टिकट दिखाने में आनाकानी की

महिला ने तुरंत कहा कि तुम्हारा टिकट बनाना पड़ेगा

इसके बाद उसने अपने बैग से एक खाली कागज निकाला और यात्री से उसका नाम पूछकर उस पर लिखने लगी

लेकिन तभी एक यात्री को शक हो गया। उसने गौर किया कि महिला ने टीटी की यूनिफॉर्म भी नहीं पहन रखी थी

उसने तुरंत महिला से आईडी कार्ड दिखाने को कहा

लेकिन महिला ने साफ मना कर दिया और बोली कि हम अपना आईडी कार्ड तुम्हें नहीं, किसी अधिकारी को दिखाएंगे

अब यात्री को पूरा शक हो चुका था कि महिला कोई असली टीटी नहीं, बल्कि फर्जी बनकर ट्रेन में घूम रही है

लेकिन इसके बाद जो हुआ, उसने पूरे मामले को और भी गंभीर बना दिया...1/2

- NiTu (@NituTiw81600052) November 3, 2026

“On a train travelling from Maharashtra to Bihar, around 2 am, a woman suddenly started waking up passengers and checking their tickets,” Nitu wrote, adding,“She was demanding tickets from people by claiming to be a TTE.”

According to the post, the woman approached a passenger who did not have a ticket and another who was initially reluctant to show his.

“The woman immediately said that his ticket would need to be issued,” Nitu wrote.“After that, she pulled out a blank sheet of paper from her bag and started writing on it after asking the passenger for his name.”

Her suspicious behaviour caught the attention of another passenger, who noticed that she was not wearing the prescribed TTE uniform. He immediately demanded that she produce her identity card to establish her credentials.

“He promptly asked her to show her ID card,” the post said.

However, the woman allegedly refused to show her identification, claiming that she would produce it before a railway official instead. Her response only intensified the passenger's suspicions, prompting him to question how someone claiming to be a ticket examiner could conduct inspections in the middle of the night without a uniform or valid identification.

“As the questions mounted, the woman started to get nervous and tried to slip away from there,” Nitu wrote.

When the passenger attempted to stop her, the woman allegedly turned the tables and accused him of harassment. Despite the confrontation, she reportedly managed to escape.

“Seeing the situation escalate, the woman slowly slipped away from the spot and later vanished into the crowd wearing a mask,” the post added.

The incident has raised serious questions about passenger safety and the possibility of individuals impersonating railway officials to exploit unsuspecting travellers. Nitu also questioned whether the woman had been collecting money from passengers under the pretext of issuing tickets.

Responding to the viral post, the Railways acknowledged the complaint and said,“Related officials are being informed.”

@NituTiw81600052 संबंधित अधिकारियों को सूचित किया जा रहा है।

@ECRlyHJP

- RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) November 3, 2026