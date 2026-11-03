Bhutan King Dedicates Stupa 76 To PM Modi: Why 108 Buddhist Stupas Were Built In Six Hours

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has dedicated Buddhist Stupa 76 to PM Modi, recognising his contribution to India-Bhutan friendship. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attended consecration ceremony in Gelephu Mindfulness City on November 1.

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has dedicated a sacred Buddhist stupa to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recognising his contribution to strengthening the longstanding friendship between India and Bhutan. The gesture was announced by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who attended a special Buddhist ceremony in Bhutan's Gelephu Mindfulness City on November 1.

The stupa, numbered 76, was among 108 Buddhist stupas raised and consecrated in a single day as part of a major spiritual project led by the Bhutanese King. Rijiju described the dedication as a significant honour for India, highlighting the spiritual importance of the gesture and the close relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

In a post on X, Rijiju expressed gratitude to King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck for dedicating Stupa 76 to Modi. He said the recognition reflected the Prime Minister's vision, understanding and commitment to maintaining India's special relationship with Bhutan.

"It's a huge honour for India that very sacred stupa 76 is dedicated to Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji for his outstanding vision and commitment to friendship between India and Bhutan," Rijiju said.

The minister also explained the religious significance of the gesture, saying that dedicating a stupa to someone was not an ordinary act in Buddhism. He described it as spiritually significant, auspicious and meritorious.

"In Buddhism, a stupa is not just a monument, it is a physical representation of the Buddha's enlightened mind," he said.

Dedicating sacred stupa to someone is not an ordinary gesture. It is highly meritorious, auspicious, and spiritually significant. In Buddhism, a stupa is not just a monument, it is a physical representation of the Buddha's enlightened mind.

Heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty, The King of Bhutan for graciously dedicating Stupa 76 to the hon'ble Prime Minister of India @narendramodi ji for his deep understanding & immense role in India's steadfast commitment to the unique, spiritual and enduring friendship between India & Bhutan.

I'm extremely fortunate to attend the sacred ceremony in Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan, marking the raising and consecration of 108 stupas, accompanied by the blowing of Dungchens on the auspicious occasion of Lhabab Duchen.

#IndiaBhutan #Project108

@MEAIndia @Indiainbhutan

- Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 2, 2026

Rijiju attended the ceremony in the presence of the Bhutanese King, Queen Jetsun Pema, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and other dignitaries. He also offered prayers and participated in the traditional ceremony accompanied by the blowing of Dungchens, large ceremonial Buddhist horns.

The dedication was part of an extraordinary initiative in Gelephu Mindfulness City, where Bhutan raised 108 Buddhist stupas on November 1.

According to the Indian government's Press Information Bureau (PIB), the project was conceived and led by the Bhutanese King. Each stupa, also known as a Jangchub Chorten, stands 15 metres tall, with the structures positioned 108 metres apart along an 11.7-kilometre stretch beside the Aie (Mau) River.

Rijiju congratulated Bhutan on completing the construction in just six hours, saying that more than 40,000 volunteers, monks and artisans participated in the initiative. Work reportedly began shortly after midnight.

The project aims to establish Gelephu Mindfulness City as an important centre of Vajrayana Buddhism while showcasing Bhutan's religious heritage, cultural values and spiritual traditions.

What is Lhabab Duchen and why is it celebrated?

The ceremony coincided with Lhabab Duchen, one of the most important days in the Buddhist calendar. It commemorates the Buddha's descent to Earth from the heavenly realm after teaching his mother, Maya Devi, who had been reborn there.

The occasion is considered highly auspicious by Buddhists, who believe that positive and negative actions carry multiplied karmic consequences on this day. Special prayers, religious offerings and acts of generosity are therefore performed.

The raising and consecration of the 108 stupas on this occasion added religious significance to the project. The traditional blowing of Dungchens also formed part of the ceremony, which brought together religious leaders, volunteers and political dignitaries.

Apart from attending the consecration ceremony, Rijiju also had a royal audience with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Gelephu.

During the meeting, the Union minister conveyed Modi's greetings to the Bhutanese monarch and reaffirmed India's commitment to its longstanding bilateral partnership with Bhutan.

Rijiju said the occasion reflected the shared spiritual and cultural heritage of the two countries. He also thanked the King for recognising Modi's role in supporting the special relationship between the neighbouring nations.

The minister's visit to Bhutan was held from October 31 to November 2, 2026. During the visit, he also met Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. Both sides discussed cooperation in areas including development, trade, energy, investment, connectivity and cultural exchanges.

India and Bhutan share close diplomatic, economic and cultural ties, built on mutual trust, cooperation and regular high-level exchanges. Formal diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1968, while their friendship treaty was originally signed in 1949 and renewed in February 2007.

Economic cooperation, particularly in hydropower, remains an important part of the relationship. India is Bhutan's largest trading partner and supports several infrastructure and development projects in the Himalayan nation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, bilateral trade between the two countries stood at approximately Rs 12,669 crore in 2024. India and Bhutan are also working to improve cross-border connectivity through proposed railway links connecting Kokrajhar with Gelephu and Banarhat with Samtse.

The dedication of Stupa 76 to Modi adds a spiritual dimension to these diplomatic and economic ties. The gesture, made during one of Bhutan's important Buddhist occasions, underlines the importance both countries attach to their historic friendship and continued cooperation.